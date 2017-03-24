OP-ED | Pragmatism, Not Ideology, Needed in Healthcare Reform by Sarah Darer Littman

Posted: Mar 24, 2017 9:00am The problem with voting for president is you can’t take your vote back for a refund when you realize you got a bum deal. Continue reading »

OP-ED | What Happens If ESPN Fails? by Terry Cowgill

Posted: Mar 24, 2017 5:30am As if Connecticut didn't have enough to worry about amid the economic disruption caused by revenue shortfalls and a state government unwilling to live within its means. One of the business community's jewels is, by some accounts , collapsing. Continue reading »

Connecticut Loses Jobs In February by Christine Stuart

Posted: Mar 23, 2017 2:29pm Connecticut lost jobs in February, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, but revised numbers suggest that the state gained 800 more jobs in January than initially estimated. Continue reading »

OP-ED | It’s Time For Connecticut To Join The National Popular Vote Compact by Jonathan Perloe

Posted: Mar 23, 2017 5:30am Having seen the loser of the national popular vote win the White House in two of the last five presidential elections, I’ve been aware for years of the inequity of the current winner-take-all system of assigning states’ electoral votes. Continue reading »

Med Board Fines Doc For Improper Opioid Prescribing; Another For Stealing Drugs by Kate Farrish

Posted: Mar 22, 2017 2:18pm The state Medical Examining Board Tuesday disciplined a Fairfield pulmonologist for improperly prescribing opioids and a former UConn Health doctor who had stolen medication from the health center for his private practice. Continue reading »

OP-ED | Proposed Husky Cuts Could Have A Devastating Impact On Patients In Need by Craig Glover and Ludwig Spinelli

Posted: Mar 22, 2017 5:30am As the CEOs of two local Federally Qualified Health Centers, both of which have a mission of treating every patient who comes to us regardless of ability to pay, we have grave concerns regarding Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's plans to dramatically scale back coverage under the state’s HUSKY plan in this year's budget proposal. Continue reading »

State Ranks High In Opioid-Related Visits To Hospitals by Lisa Chedekel

Posted: Mar 21, 2017 10:00am In less than eight hours last June, Yale New Haven’s emergency department treated 12 patients who had overdosed on opioids. Three died; nine were saved. Continue reading »

OP-ED | The System Isn’t Broken

by Meg Scranton

Posted: Mar 20, 2017 9:30pm For the third year in a row, a bill is before the Connecticut legislature that will significantly impact dozens of jobs at my dealership and thousands of others around the state. Continue reading »

OP-ED | Let’s Give Tuesday A Break. Make Voting More Flexible by Denise Merrill

Posted: Mar 19, 2017 9:00am First came a tweet asking why we don’t have early voting. Then several emails, and a few more after that, asking why voting is confined to a single Tuesday in November. It was an issue that was repeated often in the days leading to November 8-why must Americans stand in long lines to exercise their most fundamental right? Continue reading »

OP-ED | The Valley of the Casinos by Susan Bigelow

Posted: Mar 17, 2017 10:00am This endless casino war between Springfield and Greater Hartford is being cast by supporters of an East Windsor casino as one state vying to keep jobs the other state is stealing, but it’s not that. It’s a single cohesive region of two million people gleefully shooting itself in the foot. Continue reading »

OP-ED | Giving Statistics A Bad Name by Barth Keck

Posted: Mar 17, 2017 5:30am When the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced last week that 235,000 new jobs were added in February, the first full month of Donald Trump's presidency, the response from the White House was predictable. Continue reading »

Comedy Powerhouses Heading to Connecticut

by Kelly Byrnes

Posted: Mar 17, 2017 12:30am Prepare for gut-busting laughter when some of the biggest names in comedy perform across Connecticut in the coming weeks. Continue reading »

Analysis Finds Connecticut Has Among Highest Tax Burden In U.S. by CTByTheNumbers

Posted: Mar 15, 2017 3:23pm Two separate analyses of tax burdens across the nation’s 50 states have placed Connecticut in the top ten – among those with the highest state and local tax burden. Continue reading »

OP-ED | Confronting the Scheme to Gamble With Connecticut Special Education Funds by Robert Cotto Jr.

Posted: Mar 15, 2017 5:30am As the state considers the risk of adding a new casino, Connecticut must beware of another plan to gamble with funds for students with disabilities. Based on flawed analysis of special education, the plan could be a jackpot for profiteers and charter school entrepreneurs. We must stop this scheme and consider better alternatives. Continue reading »