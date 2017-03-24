Connecticut Network
Extra Extra! & Op-Ed
OP-ED | Pragmatism, Not Ideology, Needed in Healthcare Reform
by Sarah Darer Littman
Posted: Mar 24, 2017 9:00am
The problem with voting for president is you can’t take your vote back for a refund when you realize you got a bum deal.
OP-ED | What Happens If ESPN Fails?
by Terry Cowgill
Posted: Mar 24, 2017 5:30am
As if Connecticut didn't have enough to worry about amid the economic disruption caused by revenue shortfalls and a state government unwilling to live within its means. One of the business community's jewels is, by some accounts, collapsing.
Connecticut Loses Jobs In February
by Christine Stuart
Posted: Mar 23, 2017 2:29pm
Connecticut lost jobs in February, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, but revised numbers suggest that the state gained 800 more jobs in January than initially estimated.
OP-ED | It’s Time For Connecticut To Join The National Popular Vote Compact
by Jonathan Perloe
Posted: Mar 23, 2017 5:30am
Having seen the loser of the national popular vote win the White House in two of the last five presidential elections, I’ve been aware for years of the inequity of the current winner-take-all system of assigning states’ electoral votes.
Med Board Fines Doc For Improper Opioid Prescribing; Another For Stealing Drugs
by Kate Farrish
Posted: Mar 22, 2017 2:18pm
The state Medical Examining Board Tuesday disciplined a Fairfield pulmonologist for improperly prescribing opioids and a former UConn Health doctor who had stolen medication from the health center for his private practice.
OP-ED | Proposed Husky Cuts Could Have A Devastating Impact On Patients In Need
by Craig Glover and Ludwig Spinelli
Posted: Mar 22, 2017 5:30am
As the CEOs of two local Federally Qualified Health Centers, both of which have a mission of treating every patient who comes to us regardless of ability to pay, we have grave concerns regarding Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's plans to dramatically scale back coverage under the state’s HUSKY plan in this year's budget proposal.
State Ranks High In Opioid-Related Visits To Hospitals
by Lisa Chedekel
Posted: Mar 21, 2017 10:00am
In less than eight hours last June, Yale New Haven’s emergency department treated 12 patients who had overdosed on opioids. Three died; nine were saved.
Malloy Is Pushing, Again, For Bail Reform
by Jack Kramer
Posted: Mar 20, 2017 11:59pm
Say NO to Subsidies or Special Deals for Dominion Without Disclosure!
Sponsored by AARP Connecticut
by AARP Connecticut
Posted: Mar 20, 2017 10:00pm
Virginia-based Dominion Resources claims their Millstone Nuclear Power Station in Connecticut is unprofitable. They want legislation to allow them to charge more for their electricity, subsidizing their profits without requiring financial disclosures to the state or ratepayers. Ask your legislators to oppose Senate Bill 106.
Court Won’t Take Up Rowland’s Second Conviction
by Staff reports
Posted: Mar 20, 2017 9:45pm
OP-ED | The System Isn’t Broken
Sponsored by CARA
by Meg Scranton
Posted: Mar 20, 2017 9:30pm
For the third year in a row, a bill is before the Connecticut legislature that will significantly impact dozens of jobs at my dealership and thousands of others around the state.
Listen to our Monday Morning Coffee Newscast!
by Christine Stuart
Posted: Mar 19, 2017 11:00pm
Dana Whalen has the scoop airing here or at 5:27 a.m., 6:27 a.m., 7:27 a.m., and 8:27 a.m. on WDRC AM in Hartford, Meriden, Waterbury, and Torrington. LISTEN here and you can subscribe to the podcast version on your mobile device here.
OP-ED | Let’s Give Tuesday A Break. Make Voting More Flexible
by Denise Merrill
Posted: Mar 19, 2017 9:00am
First came a tweet asking why we don’t have early voting. Then several emails, and a few more after that, asking why voting is confined to a single Tuesday in November. It was an issue that was repeated often in the days leading to November 8-why must Americans stand in long lines to exercise their most fundamental right?
Bring Tesla to Connecticut
Sponsored by Tesla Motors
by CTNewsJunkie
Posted: Mar 17, 2017 3:00pm
Today state law prevents Tesla from opening showrooms in Connecticut, losing job opportunities and millions from the local economy. Legislators are considering a bill to change that. CLICK HERE to let your local legislators know why you support bringing Tesla's vision to Connecticut.
OP-ED | The Valley of the Casinos
by Susan Bigelow
Posted: Mar 17, 2017 10:00am
This endless casino war between Springfield and Greater Hartford is being cast by supporters of an East Windsor casino as one state vying to keep jobs the other state is stealing, but it’s not that. It’s a single cohesive region of two million people gleefully shooting itself in the foot.
OP-ED | Giving Statistics A Bad Name
by Barth Keck
Posted: Mar 17, 2017 5:30am
When the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced last week that 235,000 new jobs were added in February, the first full month of Donald Trump's presidency, the response from the White House was predictable.
Comedy Powerhouses Heading to Connecticut
Sponsored by Ticket Club
by Kelly Byrnes
Posted: Mar 17, 2017 12:30am
Prepare for gut-busting laughter when some of the biggest names in comedy perform across Connecticut in the coming weeks.
OP-ED | Setting The Record Straight On A Special Ed Co-op
by Kate Roy
Posted: Mar 15, 2017 11:01pm
In his March 15 op-ed, “Confronting the Scheme to Gamble With Connecticut Special Education Funds,” Robert Cotto Jr. makes a number of factually inaccurate claims, and uses a “greatest hits” compilation of logical fallacies, to argue against the creation of a Special Education Predictable Cost Cooperative, which will protect students, improve cost predictability, and increase equity for our state’s school districts and communities.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals in New Haven to Lay Off 210 Employees
by New Haven Register
Posted: Mar 15, 2017 4:22pm
Analysis Finds Connecticut Has Among Highest Tax Burden In U.S.
by CTByTheNumbers
Posted: Mar 15, 2017 3:23pm
Two separate analyses of tax burdens across the nation’s 50 states have placed Connecticut in the top ten – among those with the highest state and local tax burden.
OP-ED | Confronting the Scheme to Gamble With Connecticut Special Education Funds
by Robert Cotto Jr.
Posted: Mar 15, 2017 5:30am
As the state considers the risk of adding a new casino, Connecticut must beware of another plan to gamble with funds for students with disabilities. Based on flawed analysis of special education, the plan could be a jackpot for profiteers and charter school entrepreneurs. We must stop this scheme and consider better alternatives.
OP-ED | Millstone Bill Really *Is* All About Rates
by John Erlingheuser
Posted: Mar 14, 2017 9:50pm
In his Op Ed piece on March 3rd, Kevin Hennessy (director of state policy for Dominion) claims Dominion is not asking for any subsidies from the state of Connecticut, its taxpayers, or ratepayers. This is simply not the case.
DeLauro Predicts Proposed Healthcare Changes Will Be a ‘Monumental Disaster’ For Many Americans
by Mary E. O'Leary
Posted: Mar 13, 2017 11:00pm
Connecticut Lawmaker Seeks To Ban Fracking Waste In State
by New Haven Register
Posted: Mar 13, 2017 10:55pm
OP-ED | Of Yacht Club Members and 401(k)s
Sponsored by Council 4 AFSCME
by Council 4 AFSCME
Posted: Mar 13, 2017 10:30pm
"Let me tell you about the very rich," F. Scott Fitzgerald wrote in 1926...
March 24, 2017
Labor Uses Ad To Call On Lawmakers To Protect Their Jobs
by Christine Stuart | Mar 24, 2017 5:30am
Posted to: Labor | State Budget
HARTFORD, CT — One day before public employee unions are expected to pack the Legislative Office Building in opposition to dozens of anti-union bills being heard by the Appropriations Committee, the largest healthcare workers union launched a television ad calling on lawmakers to protect their jobs.
Continue reading "Labor Uses Ad To Call On Lawmakers To Protect Their Jobs" »
March 23, 2017
Connecticut’s Anti-Poverty Agencies Would Be Devastated By Trump’s Budget
by Christine Stuart | Mar 23, 2017 4:25pm
Posted to: Congress | Federal Budget | Nonprofits | Poverty | White House
HARTFORD, CT — Federal anti-poverty programs started more than 50 years ago to help the neediest Americans would be completely wiped out by Republican President Donald Trump’s budget.
Continue reading "Connecticut’s Anti-Poverty Agencies Would Be Devastated By Trump’s Budget" »
Comptroller Backs Review of Connecticut’s Business Incentives
by New Haven Register | Mar 23, 2017 11:00am
Posted to: Business | The Economy | State Budget | Taxes | Transparency
The state legislature is taking another shot at a bill Gov. Dannel P. Malloy vetoed last year which would have established a review process for business assistance and incentive programs.
Continue reading "Comptroller Backs Review of Connecticut’s Business Incentives" »
Survey: Connecticut Employers Believe In Second Chances
by Cara Rosner | Mar 23, 2017 5:30am
Posted to: Business | Civil Liberties | The Economy | Jobs | Labor
The vast majority of Connecticut employers support the idea of hiring individuals who have previously been incarcerated, but few are actively doing it, according to a new survey.
Continue reading "Survey: Connecticut Employers Believe In Second Chances" »
March 22, 2017
Doctor’s Testimony Challenges Lawmakers Support For Legalizing Marijuana
by Christine Stuart | Mar 22, 2017 4:00pm
Posted to: Health Care | Jobs | Law Enforcement | Legal | Public Safety | Taxes | State Capitol
HARTFORD, CT — Supporters of legalizing marijuana were put on the defensive Wednesday by almost two hours of testimony offered by Dr. Deepak Cyril D’Souza, a professor of psychiatry at Yale University School of Medicine and director of neuropsychiatry at the VA Connecticut Healthcare System.
Continue reading "Doctor’s Testimony Challenges Lawmakers Support For Legalizing Marijuana" »
Malloy Says Trump’s Budget Would Harm The Environment
by Jack Kramer | Mar 22, 2017 2:09pm
Posted to: Energy | Environment
HARTFORD, CT - President Donald Trump’s budget cuts government programs across the board but no agency is hurt more than the Environmental Protection Agency, which was slashed 31 percent.
Continue reading "Malloy Says Trump’s Budget Would Harm The Environment" »
Energy Committee Would Allow Nuclear to Compete
by Christine Stuart | Mar 22, 2017 5:30am
Posted to: Energy
HARTFORD, CT — Lobbyists packed a hearing room on the second floor of the Legislative Office Building to watch Tuesday as the Energy and Technology Committee voted 17-7 on a bill that will impact the state’s energy markets.
Continue reading "Energy Committee Would Allow Nuclear to Compete" »
March 21, 2017
Malloy Underlines His Priorities
by Christine Stuart | Mar 21, 2017 4:52pm
Posted to: State Budget | Education Cost Sharing | Pensions | Taxes | State Capitol
HARTFORD, CT — Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy invited reporters to his state Capitol office Tuesday to reiterate his goals for the legislative session and future budget negotiations.
Police Officials Say More Education Will Reduce Connecticut’s ‘Dual Arrest’ Rates
by Jack Kramer | Mar 21, 2017 3:32pm
Posted to: Civil Liberties | Law Enforcement | Legal
HARTFORD, CT - Connecticut’s “dual arrest” rate, where both the aggressor and the victim in a domestic violence incident are arrested, far exceeds the national average, but law enforcement officials said that more education and not new legislation is the answer.
Continue reading "Police Officials Say More Education Will Reduce Connecticut’s ‘Dual Arrest’ Rates" »
Malloy Budget Chief Continues To Use January Revenue Estimates
by Christine Stuart | Mar 21, 2017 11:30am
Posted to: State Budget
HARTFORD, CT — The Office of Policy and Management isn’t necessarily buying an argument from nonpartisan budget analysts that tax revenue will drop following the April 15 tax deadline.
Continue reading "Malloy Budget Chief Continues To Use January Revenue Estimates" »