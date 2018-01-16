VIDEO | The Stories Behind the Best Stories of 2017
by Staff Report | Jan 16, 2018 9:14pm
Stories behind the stories. The big reveal - CTNewsJunkie.comPosted by CTNewsJunkie.com on Tuesday, January 16, 2018
When the history of 2017 is written, scholars will need all their strength to analyze an amazing year of events in Connecticut: An unparalleled state budget crisis, GE leaving for Boston, Aetna leaving for NYC (or maybe just merging, Puerto Rico devastated by Hurricane Maria, the Sheff magnet program under fire, repeated patient abuse at Whiting Forensic — and on and on.
At The Lyceum in Hartford, six reporters spoke about the “stories behind the stories” — the tips they received, the sources they consulted, the difficulties they faced, the doubts that troubled them, the barriers they overcame and how, ultimately, they produced some of the year’s finest reporting in 2017.
Panel:
• Christine Stuart, CT News Junkie
• Dan Haar, Hearst Newspapers
• Mark Pazniokas, CT Mirror
• Vinny Vella, Hartford Courant
• Vanessa de la Torre, WNPR
• Josh Kovner, Hartford Courant
• Moderated by Susan Campbell, Courant columnist, author and UNH professor
Comments