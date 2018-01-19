OP-ED | As a Father and Teacher, I Find Donald Trump Extremely Disturbing
by Barth Keck | Jan 19, 2018 5:30am
() Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment
Posted to: Analysis, Child Welfare, Congress, Education, Immigration, Opinion, White House
I am a father and teacher. I am deeply disturbed by President Donald Trump.
My dismay is not political. Instead, it involves his narcissistic and boorish behavior, underscored most recently by his characterization of Haiti, El Salvador, and African nations as “shithole countries.”
Once upon a time, United States presidents were upheld as role models to the world, leaders of the greatest representative democracy. Parents encouraged their kids to “become president one day.” Americans repeated the myth of George Washington and his cherry tree for its lesson of personal honesty.
Indeed, the word “presidential” was used to define a level of decorum that included speaking and acting respectfully, even amid opposition. Donald Trump has thrown all that in the trash, providing our children with the image of a snarling, whiny, deceitful boy-president.
Are impulsive rage and profanity what this country wants from its president? Apparently so, according to 40 percent of Americans.
“He says what I’m thinking,” they assert. “He tells it like it is.”
What’s more, calling countries of people with brown skin “shitholes” while preferring immigrants from Norway is blatantly racist. The fact that many people agree with that feeling is alarming in 21st-century America. Has exhibiting bigoted, heartless conceit truly become the behavior we want our children to see in a president?
Remember, we’re talking about kids. As a father and teacher, I have a front-row seat to how impressionable they can be. For many kids, Trump is the only president they’ve seen or that they’ve noticed, thanks to his lurid behavior. Thus, anything he does is seen as “normal and presidential.”
Sadly, the Trump Effect has already taken hold among kids.
By last June, BuzzFeed News had confirmed “more than 50 incidents, across 26 states, in which a K-12 student invoked Trump’s name or message in an apparent effort to harass a classmate during the past school year.”
For example, Principal Brent Emmons of Hood River Middle School in Oregon, said, “This is my 21st year in education and I’ve never seen a situation like this before. It’s a delicate tightrope to walk. It’s not my role to tell people how to think about political policies, but it is my role to make sure every kid feels safe at the school.”
Emmons’ challenge is exemplified by an incident where “dozens of his students chanted ‘Build that wall!’ during a [2016] Halloween assembly after two teachers performing in a skit entered the stage wearing masks of Trump and Clinton. A third of the school’s students are Latino.”
Connecticut is not immune from such episodes. Students at Canton High School chanted Trump’s name during a basketball game against Classical Magnet — a school of mostly Latino and black students — on Feb. 28 last year. Wilton High School students similarly chanted “build a wall” during a November 2016 football game against Danbury.
Thankfully, Connecticut’s leaders do not share Donald Trump’s chauvinistic world view.
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy flew the Haitian flag at the governor’s residence the day after Trump’s remarks. And Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano said, “The statements reported yesterday fly in the face of what it means to be a Republican and an American. The president should apologize for these disrespectful and outrageous comments.”
I won’t be holding my breath because Trump never apologizes. In fact, he uses Twitter to double-down crudely and viciously on perceived enemies. anti-bullying campaign.”
In short, “the advice experts give to parents about social media and their young children is in many cases the same advice our nation’s 71-year-old president needs to hear,” writes columnist Matthew Tully.
I can’t imagine I’m the only father and teacher disgusted by Donald Trump. But if any other fathers or teachers find his conduct at all redeeming — and my growing cynicism knows they exist — then this country’s fall from grace will only continue.
Barth Keck is a father of three, an English teacher, and an assistant football coach who teaches courses in journalism, media literacy, and AP English Language & Composition at Haddam-Killingworth High School. .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)
DISCLAIMER: The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments