Unpopular Until The End

by Christine Stuart | Feb 2, 2018 12:43pm

Posted to: Poll

HARTFORD, CT — Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy who isn’t seeking re-election is still one of the most unpopular governors in the country, according to the latest Morning Consult poll.

The latest poll found Malloy received a 23 percent approval rating—the same as he received in an Oct. 31 poll from the same organization. It makes him the second least popular governor in the country behind, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, whose term ended last month.

Republican Mary Fallin of Oklahoma and Republican Susana Martinez of New Mexico, who also are not seeking re-election, were the fourth and fifth-least popular governors. Former Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback was again ranked the third least popular ahead of his confirmation to be an ambassador in the Trump administration.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts remained the most popular, with 69 percent of voters approving of the job he is doing. Republican Gov. Phil Scott of Vermont came in with a 63 percent approval rating. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu received a 58 percent approval rating with just 22 percent disapproving and Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo received a 40 percent approval rating with 47 percent disapproving.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage of Maine received a 42 percent approval rating ranking him No. 8 in the list of 10 least popular governors. An estimated 53 percent of Maine voters disapprove of the job he’s doing.

The Morning Consult surveyed more than 250,000 registered voters from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31. The poll had a 2 percent margin of error among Connecticut voters.