Unpopular Until The End
Posted to: Poll
HARTFORD, CT — Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy who isn’t seeking re-election is still one of the most unpopular governors in the country, according to the latest Morning Consult poll.
The latest poll found Malloy received a 23 percent approval rating—the same as he received in an Oct. 31 poll from the same organization. It makes him the second least popular governor in the country behind, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, whose term ended last month.
Republican Mary Fallin of Oklahoma and Republican Susana Martinez of New Mexico, who also are not seeking re-election, were the fourth and fifth-least popular governors. Former Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback was again ranked the third least popular ahead of his confirmation to be an ambassador in the Trump administration.
Republican Gov. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts remained the most popular, with 69 percent of voters approving of the job he is doing. Republican Gov. Phil Scott of Vermont came in with a 63 percent approval rating. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu received a 58 percent approval rating with just 22 percent disapproving and Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo received a 40 percent approval rating with 47 percent disapproving.
Republican Gov. Paul LePage of Maine received a 42 percent approval rating ranking him No. 8 in the list of 10 least popular governors. An estimated 53 percent of Maine voters disapprove of the job he’s doing.
The Morning Consult surveyed more than 250,000 registered voters from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31. The poll had a 2 percent margin of error among Connecticut voters.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments