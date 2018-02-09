Lawmakers Unhappy With Move To Make Second DECD Job Permanent
Posted to: Economic Development, Labor, State Budget
HARTFORD, CT — The Department of Economic and Community Development is looking to make the position of Community Development Assistant Administrator a permanent position in the agency.
It’s the second time in the past two months the department has moved to turn a politically appointed position into a permanent job within the agency. The latest job posting, which has an annual salary range of between $93,896 and $128,027, is only open to current employees of the agency.
The job, which is titled “Community Development Assistant Administrator,” is “accountable for supporting the administration of agency programs in the areas of Film & TV & Digital Media, International, and Outreach that will promote economic development.”
In a statement, the department defended the move arguing that it won’t impact the “overall headcount” and is open to all managers at the department.
“A reduction in the number of managers in our business development office (from 6 to 3 over the past 6 years) has necessitated several organizational and job duties changes
— this position being one of them,” the department said. “The newly constructed job allows for a greater breadth of responsibilities, allowing us to make much-needed changes in our reporting structure that will ensure continuity of operations for 2018 and beyond. Once the position is filled, we will eliminate one outdated job classification.”
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, who were already concerned with the decision to create a Community Development Administrator with a salary range of $105,623 to $144,021, are not happy with the latest news. They said they will likely try to stop it from happening when they counter the governor’s budget proposal with their own.
House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz, D-Berlin, said “given the budget limitations that we have, now is not the time to be converting unclassified positions into classified ones.”
He said they need the flexibility to manage the state workforce.
He said he gets criticized all the time about the labor agreement and how there’s little flexibility to reduce the state workforce.
“The more people we’re letting into the pipeline, the less flexibility we have,” he said. “And it’s a big mistake and they need to stop.”
Aresimowicz, himself a union employee, said he’s expressed his his views on the issue with the administration.
Senate Republican President Len Fasano, R-North Haven, said this is “just another example of how Gov. Malloy’s administration is creating jobs to protect the people he appointed and that’s just fundamentally wrong.”
He said it’s “the worst part of politics.”
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments