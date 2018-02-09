DC NEWS JUNKIE | Second Shutdown in Three Weeks
by Christine Stuart and Peter Urban | Feb 9, 2018 12:43am
Congressman John Larson, D-1st District, released a statement shortly after midnight, placing the blame for the second federal government shutdown in just three weeks on Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, and suggesting it was motivated by a “personal, ideological agenda.”
“This shutdown falls squarely on the shoulders of egotists like Senator Rand Paul. He threw a wrench in the bipartisan budget deal. We have a responsibility to govern, not play political games,” Larson said. “I call on all my colleagues to do the responsible thing and re-open the government.”
According to Politico, a budget deal stalled on Capitol Hill when Paul refused to allow a vote to take place before the shutdown deadline. The Senate adjourned until 12:01 a.m., guaranteeing a shutdown would technically go into effect. The only question was how long it would last.
Shortly after 1 a.m., the Senate voted to invoke cloture on the budget, which moved the bill toward final passage in the chamber. The House was expected to need several hours to finish work on the measure, though Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, was expected to face opposition from House Democrats.
Earlier Thursday evening, the White House urged federal agencies to prepare for a lapse in appropriations, according to an Office of Management and Budget official.
