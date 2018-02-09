DC NEWS JUNKIE | Second Shutdown in Three Weeks

by Christine Stuart and Peter Urban | Feb 9, 2018 12:43am ( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share

Posted to: Congress, DC News Junkie, The Economy, Federal Budget

Congressman John Larson, D-1st District, released a statement shortly after midnight, placing the blame for the second federal government shutdown in just three weeks on Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, and suggesting it was motivated by a “personal, ideological agenda.”

“This shutdown falls squarely on the shoulders of egotists like Senator Rand Paul. He threw a wrench in the bipartisan budget deal. We have a responsibility to govern, not play political games,” Larson said. “I call on all my colleagues to do the responsible thing and re-open the government.”

According to Politico, a budget deal stalled on Capitol Hill when Paul refused to allow a vote to take place before the shutdown deadline. The Senate adjourned until 12:01 a.m., guaranteeing a shutdown would technically go into effect. The only question was how long it would last.

Shortly after 1 a.m., the Senate voted to invoke cloture on the budget, which moved the bill toward final passage in the chamber. The House was expected to need several hours to finish work on the measure, though Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, was expected to face opposition from House Democrats.

Earlier Thursday evening, the White House urged federal agencies to prepare for a lapse in appropriations, according to an Office of Management and Budget official.

Check out other key votes from this week below:

Keeping Score

Today

MEDICAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAM OVERSIGHT COUNCIL meeting, LOB, Room 1E

APPROPRIATIONS COMMITTEE, OPM Secretary Barnes' Briefing on the Governor's Proposed Budget Adjustments , LOB, Room 2C

ENVIRONMENT COMMITTEE meeting, LOB, Room 2B

PUBLIC HEALTH COMMITTEE meeting, LOB, Room 1D

COMMON CAUSE IN CONNECTICUT INFORMATIONAL FORUM Re: The Citizens’ Election Program, LOB, Room 2A

MAPOC: Developmental Disabilities Work Group, LOB, Room 1A



OFF SITE

JOURNEY HOME is hosting its Home Is Where the Heart is Gala 2018 on Friday, February 9 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Atrium at CityPlace, 185 Asylum St., Hartford. More information and to purchase tickets

ROCKFALL FOUNDATION will host “Meet Your Greens” with state Rep. Matt Lesser on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 5:30 p.m. at the The Tavern at the Armory - Inn at Middletown, 70 Main St., Middletown. More information

BRIDGEPORT REGIONAL BUSINESS COUNCIL will host Government 101 to help the business community better understand the workings and mechanics of government in Hartford on February 16 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Bridgeport Holiday Inn & Conference Center, 1070 Main St., Bridgeport. More information & to register

RALLY & LOBBY DAY FOR PUERTO RICAN FAMILIES hosted by the CT Puerto Rican Agenda and Make the Road CT to show support for Puerto Rican families displaced by Hurricane Maria February 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the State Capitol. More information

SHOUT OUTS

Happy birthdays to Paula Brittingham Mele, Sinde O’Donnell, Gary Franks, Jonathan Steinberg, Tom McCarthy, and Ed Walsh!

Don't forget to email ctnewsjunkie@gmail.com if you have a shout out for a friend or colleague.