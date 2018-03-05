Yale New Haven Health and Anthem Reach Deal

by Christine Stuart | Mar 5, 2018 11:08pm Google ( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share

Posted to: Health Care, Insurance

HARTFORD, CT — One of the largest insurance companies and one of the largest healthcare providers in Connecticut announced they reached a three-year deal on reimbursement rates for medical services.

The announcement between Yale New Haven Health and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield came one day before a legislative hearing on a bill that would impose restrictions on health providers and insurance companies unable to reach these types of deals.

Last year, Hartford Healthcare and Anthem were unable to reach a deal before the contract expired. As a result of the impasse, patients were unable to see their Hartford Healthcare providers unless they are willing to pay out-of-network prices and facility fees.

“Renewing our contract with Anthem 10 months ahead of schedule eliminates any potential for disruption of care, and allows us to continue our focus of helping our patients’ lead healthier lives, while also caring for them in times of illness,” Vincent Tammaro, Yale New Haven Health chief financial officer, said Monday. “For years, thousands of Anthem members have chosen Yale New Haven Health. This new agreement will ensure that they will continue to have full access to safe accessible care.”

Jill Hummel, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, said “We value the relationship we have with Yale New Haven and their care providers and we look forward to continuing to work together to create a better health care experience for the consumers we serve.”



The legislature’s Insurance and Real Estate Committee will hear testimony Tuesday regarding legislation that would require the insurance carrier and health provider to continue under the terms of the previous contract for 60 days, if they are unable to come to an agreement on a new contract.



The Insurance and Real Estate Committee will meet at noon in Room 2D.