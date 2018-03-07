Connecticut Democratic Party Gets $50K from DNC
Posted to: Election 2018
HARTFORD, CT — Fresh off a 63-vote victory in a special election in Stratford, the Democratic National Committee announced it was giving the Connecticut Democratic Party $50,000 to modernize its training and support.
“What we learned in 2017 is that when Democrats recruit great candidates, and make meaningful, early investments in organizing and community engagement, we can win anywhere,” DNC Chair Tom Perez said in a press release. “The DNC is proud to partner with the Connecticut Democratic Party through this grant, which will amplify training and organizing programs across the state.”
Democrats have held a majority in the General Assembly for more than 40 years, but Republicans began to slowly chip away at that majority, drawing even in the state Senate in 2016 and coming within a handful of seats in the House.
Connecticut is one of 10 states in 2018 that are being considered a “battleground” when it comes to which party may control the state House and Senate.
Ballotpedia, an online encyclopedia of elections, is tracking the races and found Connecticut’s House and Senate races have the potential to result in a shift in power from Democratic to Republican control.
But Democrats believe they have momentum on their side.
“Last week, Connecticut Democrats flipped the 120th House district from red to blue after 44 years of Republican control, on top of the 22 municipalities we flipped in 2017. Momentum is on our side, and we must continue to energize our grassroots base,” Connecticut Democratic Party Chair Nick Balletto, said. “Thanks to Tom Perez’s leadership, these grants will play a key role in supporting state parties as they work to elect Democratic candidates in every ZIP code.”
The Democratic National Committee says it’s recently increased its contributions to state parties. State parties have consistently been receiving $10,000 a month since October 2017, which is a 33-percent increase over the base funding levels from 2016 and a 100 percent increase over 2015, and is based on state-specific strategic plans.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments