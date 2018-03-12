by Christine Stuart and Susan Bigelow | Mar 12, 2018 1:00am ( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share

Posted to: Election 2018, Poll

It’s tournament time in Connecticut. And while that generally means college basketball, we are looking at a remarkable election cycle this year. The gubernatorial race has 27 candidates at the moment.

Twenty-seven.

And what with tournament brackets on our minds already and the world of political prognostication in turmoil, we decided to have a little fun.

That’s right. Just when you thought you’d never be able to make sense of 27 gubernatorial candidates, here’s CTNewsJunkie’s March Madness - Election 2018 bracket for political junkies.

This is contest is completely unscientific. We thought we’d give readers a shot at naming the frontrunners in a race where there has been no frontrunner.

From Republicans to Democrats to the independent and petitioning candidates, this bracket includes three rounds and three “regional” competitions in an attempt to gauge what our readers may be thinking. And the outcome just might be a reasonable measure of how much volunteer or grassroots support each campaign has built behind their candidate.

The first round will not be head-to-head pairings but rather will simulate a “convention,” narrowing the field to the top two vote-getters from each of the three regions.

In the second round, we’ll see three “primaries” with candidates going head to head, followed by a final round “general election” with three candidates.

How did we set up the regions? Loosely. Note that the candidates are in alphabetical order in each region. We included established Democrats and Republicans in each of their respective regions. The Wildcard region includes independent candidates and others, some of whom had yet to raise at least $5000 in support from individuals.

To cast your vote, click on your region below (note, the Wildcard region includes independents as well as a few Republican and Democratic candidates):

Let us know what you think in the comments below ... and please by all means keep it civil! This is supposed to be fun for everyone.

And after you vote, feel free to download this high-resolution image of the bracket to print it and fill it out, take a pic, and share it on Twitter under our hashtag #CTNewsJunkie, with some reasoning about why you picked your candidate to win.

On Facebook, share your filled-out bracket and tag our page, CTNewsJunkie.com.

We’ll be watching to see who gets it right!