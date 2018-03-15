Boughton Hospitalized After Collapse At Forum; Srinivasan Performs CPR
Posted to: Election 2018
Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton had a seizure Thursday evening during an Avon Republican Town Committee event.
Boughton, who had brain surgery last summer, was one of more than 20 Republican candidates seeking various offices at the event, which was described as a fun, social night to enjoy food and drink and meet the candidates. He was given CPR by Rep. Prasad Srinivasan, who is also running for governor and is a doctor.
According to Srinivasan, Boughton had a seizure and was actively seizing when he ran to help. He said he got someone to hold Boughton’s head so that his tongue didn’t block his airway and he started doing chest compressions. After the chest compressions, Srinivasan said, the color started to return to Boughton and his pulse came back.
“He was practically blue, but his pulse came back pretty strong,” Srinivasan said, adding that Boughton regained consciousness and was conscious when EMTs arrived.
Boughton is a “lucky man,” Srinivasan added.
Boughton’s campaign staff said the mayor resting comfortably at the University of Connecticut Health Center in Farmington.
Srinivasan was on his way to UConn Health Center to check on Boughton when we spoke with him by phone.
Srinivasan said each of the candidates were given three minutes to speak and then they were separated in order to mingle and talk to some of the 150 or so RTC members in attendance. Srinivasan said he was in an intense conversation about pension reform when his wife told him to run. Srinivasan said he didn’t know what was happening at first, and just ran.
Srinivasan said were no indications that anything was wrong before Boughton, a nine-term mayor, collapsed, nor did he appear to be in distress during his three-minute speech.
At least 10 of the 11 Republicans vying for the gubernatorial nomination attended Thursday’s event, which was held at The North House in Avon. There were another 10 Republican candidates running for various offices also in attendance.
Boughton, who ran for governor in 2014 and 2010, is one of the more well-known candidates in the race.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments