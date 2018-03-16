DC NEWS JUNKIE | Congress Takes ‘Incremental’ Step on School Safety

by Peter Urban | Mar 16, 2018 5:29am Google ( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share

As thousands of high school students protested Congress’s lack of action on gun safety measures a month after the Parkland high school mass shooting, the House on Wednesday approved spending additional money for training to recognize mental health issues, threat reporting systems, and security equipment.

Nicole Hockley, founder and managing director of Sandy Hook Promise, applauded House passage this week of the “STOP School Violence Act” saying the bill “doesn’t solve everything, but is an important step in preventing all forms of violence — from bullying to suicide and shootings — in our schools.”

Sandy Hook Promise has been advocating for schools to get more resources so that teachers can be trained on how to respond to mental health crises and to implement “Say Something” gun-violence prevention programs and training for schools and youth service organizations.

Representative Elizabeth Esty, whose district includes Newtown, was a co-sponsor of the legislation and spoke in favor of passage on the House floor and credited Hockley and Mark Barden of Newtown — both of whom lost a child at Sandy Hook Elementary School to a mass shooter five years ago — with turning their grief into action.

“They and other parents took their grief and formed a group called the Sandy Hook Promise. That group has been working tirelessly for over 5 years now, and the bill we address here today is largely a testament to the hard work that they have put in working with mental health professionals, school officials, and law enforcement to come up with real steps that will help save lives,” she said.

Esty said the bill should be just the first step in many that Congress takes to address “the scourge of gun violence.” Still to do, she said, is comprehensive background checks for all gun purchases and a ban on so-called bump stocks.

Esty joined Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy outside the Capitol earlier that day to show support for thousands of students who demonstrated in favor of action on gun safety legislation.

All three praised high school students for taking up the issue and petitioning their elected officials to act.

“There is no great social change movement in this country that has not been led by the youth of America. It is not going to be easy. There are going to be defeats before you reach final victory,” Murphy said. “I know in the end, that we will beat the NRA, that we will kick out members of Congress who don’t listen to you, and we will deliver change in the end.”

Trump Taps Kudlow as Economic Advisor

President Donald Trump this week announced via Twitter that he was appointing Larry Kudlow to be his top economic advisor.

“Larry Kudlow will be my Chief Economic Advisor as Director of the National Economic Council. Our Country will have many years of Great Economic & Financial Success, with low taxes, unparalleled innovation, fair trade and an ever expanding labor force leading the way! #MAGA”

Kudlow, a CNBC commentator and Connecticut resident, was offered the job Wednesday to replace former Goldman Sachs executive Gary Cohn. Cohn resigned last week over Trump’s decision to impose stiff tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Kudlow told CNBC that Trump called him Wednesday to tell him he’d gotten the job saying: “It’s out. … You’re on the air. … I’m looking at a picture of you. … Very handsome!”

Like Cohn, Kudlow opposes the tariffs but has a good working relationship with Trump. Born and raised in New Jersey, he was an advisor to Trump during the 2016 campaign and worked closely with Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin on the design of an initial tax plan, according to the LA Times.

Kudlow had considered a Senate run in 2016 but opted against challenging Senator Richard Blumenthal.

DeLauro Wants ORR Director Fired Over Abortion Denial

Representative Rosa DeLauro on Thursday urged Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to fire Scott Lloyd, the director of the Office of Refugee Resettlement, whom she says has violated the Constitutional rights of girls in his custody by impeding their efforts to obtain an abortion.

“He has shown disregard for the Constitution,” she said at an Appropriations Committee hearing.

“He has abused his authority and forced his own personal beliefs on immigrant women in his custody over and over again.”

In 2017, Lloyd would not allow a 17-year-old undocumented immigrant in the custody of the ORR from obtaining an abortion. A lawsuit followed, and after a Texas judge ruled in her favor she had the abortion.

DeLauro pointedly asked Azar: “When will you fire Mr. Lloyd?”

Azar made it clear that he has no intention of dismissing Lloyd, saying the director is obligated by law to coordinate the care and placement of these immigrant minors including providing for serious medical services.

“This is not about Mr. Lloyd. This is longstanding policy and procedure of the department,” he said. “This is the statutory obligation of the director of the office of refugee resettlement to coordinate the care and placement of these minors including providing for serious medical service to them.”

Lloyd has intervened on several occasions when girls placed under ORR custody because they arrived in the U.S. illegally, have sought abortions, according to the Washington Post. In at least one case the girl had been impregnated during a rape.

DeLauro read from an ORR memo explaining why the girl’s request for an abortion was being ignored: “Here there is no medical reason for abortion. It will not undo or erase the memory of the violence committed against her, and it may further traumatize her. I conclude it is not in her interest.”

DeLauro argued that Lloyd is not qualified to make such a determination. “He is not a medical professional, his actions have been overruled by a federal judge,” she said.

Azar said that ORR has a very unique and difficult statutory obligation that requires case-by-case assessments. “We have to look out for the interests of these children and their unborn children,” he said. “If we get different guidance from the courts on how we need to be implementing that we certainly will do that.”

Lloyd assumed the position of ORR director in March 2017. Before that he had built a career as a champion of religious values. He had served as an attorney in the public policy office of the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic fraternal and service organization, headquartered in New Haven, according to the Washington Post.