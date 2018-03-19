Malloy Critical of One Committee For Failing To Address Bump Stocks

by Christine Stuart | Mar 19, 2018 5:00pm Google ( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share

HARTFORD, CT — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s bill to ban bump stocks may not have gotten a public hearing or a vote in the Public Safety and Security Committee, but the Judiciary Committee will hear testimony Friday on a similar bill.

“I can’t frankly understand how the committee failed to vote it out,” Malloy said Monday. “I think a lot of time has been spent on casinos and not enough time perhaps spent on this very big issue, which is overwhelmingly supported by the American people and overwhelmingly supported by the people of Connecticut.”



Malloy made the proposal in January before the start of the legislative session.



Bump stocks were used in the Las Vegas shooting where the shooter was able to fire an estimated 90 shots in 10 seconds.



Since the beginning of the year, Massachusetts, California, Washington, New Jersey and Florida have banned bump stocks on a bipartisan basis.



Malloy said his staff was told by staff of the Public Safety and Security Committee that they were going to refer the bill to the Judiciary Committee.



“If it happens in one committee, it can happen in two committees,” Malloy said.



Rep. Joe Verrengia, D-West Hartford, and Sen. Tim Larson, D-East Hartford, who co-chair the Public Safety and Security Committee did not return calls for comment.



“Florida’s, New Jersey’s, and Massachusetts’ bills were all signed by Republican governors,” Malloy noted. “I hope that members of the General Assembly will heed the call of countless students, teachers, and everyday people across Connecticut and across our nation, and find a way to pass this important legislation this year.”



Jeremy Stein, executive director of CT Against Gun Violence, Inc., said “It is alarming, in the wake of tragedies such as Las Vegas, Sutherland Springs and Parkland that the Public Safety Committee would not even vote on the measure. It is clear that the people of Connecticut, and the rest of the country, do not want bump stocks in our society.”

The decision not to vote on any gun related legislation isn’t new for the Public Safety and Security Committee. It was a practice they adopted last year too when the margins between Republicans and Democrats shrank to one.



Most of the gun-related legislation will be held again by the Judiciary Committee. Even though Democrats still hold a one vote margin over Republicans in that committee, it’s thought to be a friendlier committee for these types of debates.



The Judiciary Committee will hold a public hearing 10 a.m. Friday on a bill to ban bump stocks.



The Connecticut Citizens Defense League says it’s feel good legislation since these devices can be made with common household items. Not to mention Connecticut already bans certain firearms and limits magazine capacities so it renders such devices ineffective. The group has said the devices are not commonly owned by legal gun owners.



CCDL had a display last week in the tunnel between the Legislative Office Building and the state Capitol to educate lawmakers about the devices.