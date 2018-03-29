Rep. Arce Resigns After Month of Silence

by Christine Stuart | Mar 29, 2018 3:23pm Google ( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share

Posted to: Hartford

HARTFORD, CT — After weeks of speculation over whether he would resign, Rep. Angel Arce of Hartford finally submitted his resignation letter Thursday to the Secretary of the State.

The letter says he plans to resign April 9, “upon completion of my work on projects and programs in my district.” His resignation comes a month after the Hartford Courant confronted him with inappropriately affectionate comments he made in messages to a then 16-year-old girl.

“I do not want my presences to be a distraction to the very important work that occurs at the Capitol,” Arce, who has been stripped of all his committee assignments, said in his resignation letter. “I also do not want my family, friends, and supporters to be burdened in any way.”

The resignation letter comes the same day legal counsel for the House finished drafting a resolution to appoint a select committee of review to begin explosion proceedings.

“Representative Arce has done the right thing by resigning his seat from the legislature,” House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz, said. “The residents of Hartford’s 4th District deserve new representation at the Capitol and now that process can begin.”

A special election could be held 45 days after the April 9 resignation, but Gov. Dannel P. Malloy will set the date.