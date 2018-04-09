Stating The Obvious

by Christine Stuart | Apr 9, 2018 10:35pm Google ( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share

Posted to: Business, The Economy, Labor, State Budget

HARTFORD, CT — In case there were any doubts labor unions really don’t like the Commission on Fiscal Stability and Economic Growth, they proved it again last week by voting against the commission’s report.

During the first half of its annual convention Friday, the AFL-CIO approved a resolution to “reject the recommendations” of the 14-member commission.

Especially offensive to the union coalition is the recommendation to hand collective bargaining for health and pension benefits over to the legislature when the state employees contract ends in 2027.

The unions labeled the commission the “let them eat cake commission” and the “commission of the 1 percent.”

The resolution was adopted on a voice vote by the 216 union representatives in the room.

The resolution was adopted a day after the Finance, Revenue, and Bonding Committee killed a bill that would have required the Office of Policy and Management to further study the report.

With five weeks left in the legislative session it’s unlikely the General Assembly will tackle any of the structural problems highlighted by the commission.