Poll: Malloy Least Popular Governor In The Nation

by Christine Stuart | Apr 12, 2018 12:50pm

Posted to: Poll

HARTFORD, CT — Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is now the most unpopular governor in the country, according to the latest Morning Consult poll.

Malloy replaces former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie as the nation’s most unpopular governor with a 21 percent approval rating. An estimated 72 percent disapprove of the job he’s doing.

A two-term governor, Malloy is not running for re-election this year to a third term.

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rainer, New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez, and Maine Gov. Paul Lepage round out the top five least popular governors.

The most popular governor, according to the poll, continues to be Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, followed by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.

The poll used online surveys conducted with almost 275,000 registered voters from Jan. 1 through March 31.