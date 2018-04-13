Two Rallies Saturday in Hartford

by Bhumika Choudhary | Apr 13, 2018 2:38pm ( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share

HARTFORD, CT – Second Amendment supporters will gather at the state Capitol to rally for their rights, while scientists gather on the other side of the Legislative Office Building to March for Science.

The confluence of events will be happening at virtually the same time Saturday. The Second Amendment rally is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the north side of the state Capitol and the March for Science is from noon to 3 p.m. at Minuteman Park.

It’s the first time Second Amendment supporters have gathered en masse at the Capitol since 2013.

The rally is partly in response to the Florida shooting, which triggered a nation-wide call to tighten gun laws to prevent more loss of life to gun violence.

Having some of the toughest gun laws in the nation, the group is seeking to defeat two bills that would ban bump stocks and ghost guns.

Scott Wilson, president at Connecticut Citizens Defense League, described the purpose of the rally as a response to policy makers eradicating constitutionally protected rights.

“We have watched as law-abiding individuals have become vilified simply because they wish to have the means for self-protection,” Wilson said. “This is why we are rallying.”

The group has been unsuccessful in previous years to defeat proposals they believe infringe on their Second Amendment rights.

It’s the first time the March for Science has been held in Hartford. Organizers say they have noticed how the harsh partisan divide “has begun to infiltrate science, a field that considers objectivity of utmost importance.” They are marching to ensure science continues to be a non-partisan issue.

“Science is, and should continue to be, a non-partisan issue. From all walks of life, we must stand together to advocate for equitable, evidence-based policy that serves the best interest of our communities,” Brittany Newman, a doctoral student in Clinical Psychology and one of the planners of the event, said.