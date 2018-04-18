Boucher Bows Out of Gubernatorial Contest
by Jack Kramer | Apr 18, 2018 10:59am
() Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share
Posted to: Election 2018
HARTFORD, CT — The crowded field of gubernatorial candidates was thinned by one Wednesday as Sen. Toni Boucher, R-Wilton, dropped out of the Republican race.
There are now 25 candidates to replace Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy this November. Boucher, who made her announcement at the state Capitol, is no longer one of them.
“I love this state, and I have made a decision on how I can best serve my constituents and the people at this time,” Boucher said. “I am proud to announce today that will run for re-election to the state Senate and, accordingly, will transition my exploratory committee and its donated funds to a campaign committee for the 26th State Senate District.”
Boucher said her decision to drop out “has not been an easy one. It has been based on where I can do most for my constituents, my party and the wonderful people of Connecticut. I believe that a lasting impact can be made in the General Assembly by attracting businesses, empowering the children of the state; bringing relief to the Connecticut commuter; and bringing a voice to the voiceless.”
Boucher said she wouldn’t be endorsing any other Republican candidate — yet.
“I’ll be following along and canvassing the field the next few months,” Boucher said. “We have some time, still for that.”
Senate Republican President Len Fasano, R-North Haven, who attended Boucher’s announcement along with other Republicans, said: “Toni is one of the hardest working people I know.”
“She made an incredible candidate for governor, and I know no matter where she serves in state government she will always fight for her constituents and give them a voice in Hartford,” Fasano said. “She’s not afraid to stand up for what she believes in, to make tough decisions and to push for the policies we need to move Connecticut forward.”
Boucher’s announcement follows news Monday that Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, who was exploring a run for the Democratic nomination, ended his gubernatorial bid.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments