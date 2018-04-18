Boucher Bows Out of Gubernatorial Contest

by Jack Kramer | Apr 18, 2018 10:59am ( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share

Posted to: Election 2018

HARTFORD, CT — The crowded field of gubernatorial candidates was thinned by one Wednesday as Sen. Toni Boucher, R-Wilton, dropped out of the Republican race.

There are now 25 candidates to replace Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy this November. Boucher, who made her announcement at the state Capitol, is no longer one of them.

“I love this state, and I have made a decision on how I can best serve my constituents and the people at this time,” Boucher said. “I am proud to announce today that will run for re-election to the state Senate and, accordingly, will transition my exploratory committee and its donated funds to a campaign committee for the 26th State Senate District.”

Boucher said her decision to drop out “has not been an easy one. It has been based on where I can do most for my constituents, my party and the wonderful people of Connecticut. I believe that a lasting impact can be made in the General Assembly by attracting businesses, empowering the children of the state; bringing relief to the Connecticut commuter; and bringing a voice to the voiceless.”

Boucher said she wouldn’t be endorsing any other Republican candidate — yet.

“I’ll be following along and canvassing the field the next few months,” Boucher said. “We have some time, still for that.”

Senate Republican President Len Fasano, R-North Haven, who attended Boucher’s announcement along with other Republicans, said: “Toni is one of the hardest working people I know.”

“She made an incredible candidate for governor, and I know no matter where she serves in state government she will always fight for her constituents and give them a voice in Hartford,” Fasano said. “She’s not afraid to stand up for what she believes in, to make tough decisions and to push for the policies we need to move Connecticut forward.”

Boucher’s announcement follows news Monday that Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, who was exploring a run for the Democratic nomination, ended his gubernatorial bid.