CT TECH JUNKIE | Comcast Adds Gigabit Downloads, Faster Uploads to Connecticut Customers
Posted to: Analysis, Business, Consumer Protection, Corporate Watch, CT Tech Junkie
Comcast rolled out gigabit Internet speeds to some Connecticut customers, but data will only move that fast in one direction.
Comcast says the new gigabit speeds, running at approximately 1000 megabits per second, can download a high-definition movie in about 40 seconds versus two-and-a-half minutes on their fastest 300-megabits-per-second residential tier currently offered. It will cost $104.95 per month for residential service, with a special rate of $89.99 for customers who commit for a 12-month contract term. Business plans will also be available.
But this blazing speed will only be in one direction. Upload speeds will max out at 35 megabits per second on the new service tier, which means it’ll take approximately 20 minutes to upload that same high-definition video that took only 40 seconds to download. But for many customers this will still be a significant speed increase for upstream data, which typically maxes out at 12 or 20 megabits per second, depending on your service area.
The good news for Connecticut customers is that Comcast does not have any plans to implement data caps like they have done in other markets throughout the United States. A Comcast spokeswoman says there is no limit now, and they “don’t have any plans to change that for our customers.”
The faster service is now available in the towns of Andover, Berlin, Bethel, Bloomfield, Bolton, Cromwell, Danbury, East Hampton, East Hartford, Ellington, Hamden, Hartford, Hebron, Marlborough, Middlefield, Middletown, New Britain, New Haven, Plainville, Portland, Ridgefield, Simsbury, Tolland, Vernon, West Hartford, West Haven, and Windsor.
The company will be rolling out service in more towns throughout the year for both business and residential customers. The new service tier will cost $104.95 per month for residential, with a special $89.99 rate for those who lock into a 12-month contract.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments