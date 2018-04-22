Labor Favorite Exits Race for Attorney General
Posted to: Election 2018
HARTFORD, CT — The support of organized labor wasn’t enough to convince Hamden Rep. Michael D’Agostino to stay in the race for the Democratic nomination for attorney general.
D’Agostino dropped his exploratory bid for attorney general Friday and opted to run for re-election to his House seat.
“This campaign has never been about me, it has always been about how we can build a brighter future for our state and our country,” D’Agostino said. “At this time, I believe that the best thing that I can do as we work towards this goal is to run for re-election to the Connecticut House of Representatives. This decision is not the end of the road, it is simply a different path. I look forward to continuing the fight for progressive issues as we work together to lead our state forward.”
The three-term state representative, who defended the State Employees Bargaining Agent Coalition contract last July in the House, was one of a handful of candidates seeking the Democratic nomination.
His exit leaves Sen. Paul Doyle of Wethersfield, Clare Kindall, an assistant attorney general, former federal prosecutor Chris Mattei, and Rep. William Tong of Stamford.
It’s unclear who will pick up D’Agostino’s labor support.
Based on a straw poll at the recent AFL-CIO convention, Mattei, a former union organizer, received 24.8 percent of the vote, while D’Agostino receive 47.7 percent and Tong receive 11.4 percent. Kindall received 7.4 percent and Doyle, who was slow to support the SEBAC agreement and voted in favor of a Republican budget proposal, received 0 percent of the 216 delegates present.
The straw poll didn’t lead to the endorsement of any of the candidates. The AFL-CIO will meet again in June to endorse candidates for statewide office.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments