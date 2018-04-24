Stewart Teams Up With Tesei
by Jack Kramer | Apr 24, 2018 12:25pm
() Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share
Posted to: Election 2018, Greenwich, New Britain
HARTFORD, CT—While introducing her running mate Tuesday, New Britain Mayor and Republican gubernatorial candidate Erin Stewart let it slip that she, herself, has been wooed by a number of gubernatorial candidates to be their number two.
Stewart, 30, said she had been “contacted by the staff of four of the GOP Republican candidates” to team up with them as their candidate for lieutenant governor.
Her answer, she said, was she wasn’t interested in being lieutenant governor. Instead, she wants the top job.
“We have growing momentum,” said Stewart, who is in her third mayoral term in New Britain. “We’ve been raising money faster than any of our opponents. We are halfway there (the $250,000 threshold) to get public financing.”
Stewart was on the state capitol lawn Tuesday to announce that she had chosen Greenwich First Selectman Peter J. Tesei as her running mate - to be lieutenant governor.
In Connecticut, the lieutenant governor candidate runs independent of a gubernatorial candidate in the party primary. However, there is a financial advantage to trying to team up before the primary.
Tesei and Stewart could combine their finances if they each receive the party’s endorsement at the convention. Tesei could help Stewart reach the $250,000 in qualifying contributions quicker than if she continues fundraising on her own.
Tesei was first elected Greenwich’s top official in 2007.
Tesei had originally endorsed Westport businessman Steve Obsitnik for governor. He said he called Obsitnik on Monday to tell him that he was going to be teaming up with Stewart, instead.
“It was a difficult conversation,” Tesei said, “but the bottom line is that part of the election has to be focused on electability and I believe that the our party’s candidate will need to win not just Republican voters, but also unaffiliated and Democrat voters.”
“Just look at Erin’s record in New Britain,” Tesei said.
Tesei will join two other Republicans in seeking the lieutenant governor’s nomination - Darien’s First Selectwoman Jayme Stevenson and Sen. Joe Markley, R-Southington.
Stewart and Tesei said there political philosophies were aligned - that they were social moderates and fiscal conservatives.
And Tesei added that he believes the demographic makeup of the two cities they represent, the more affluent Greenwich and the less affluent New Britain, is a good mix.
“The differences in the two are much like the differences in Connecticut,” Tesei said, stating the experience both have running their municipalities will be a good partnership for Connecticut.
Stewart didn’t shy away from answering a question about whether the delegate strength of Tesei being a first selectman of a Fairfield County town far from her hometown of New Britain was a consideration in her wooing him to join her team.
“Of course that’s a part of it,” she said. “You need to get delegates.”
The Republican nominating convention is May 11-12. If there is a primary, it will be Aug. 14.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments