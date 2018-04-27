Harris Drops Out, Endorses Lamont

by Parker Fiske | Apr 27, 2018 11:52am ( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share

Posted to: Election 2018

HARTFORD, CT — The Democratic field of gubernatorial candidates is narrowing as the convention nears.

Jonathan Harris announced Friday that he would be dropping his bid for governor and endorsing Ned Lamont.

At a state Capitol press conference, Harris said that he felt that this was the time to bow out of the race and start reducing divisions in the party ahead of the November general election. “Now is a time where we all have to get together and we have to be cohesive, as Democrats and beyond,” he said.

Harris felt comfortable with the endorsement after criss-crossing the state with Lamont at various campaign events, and he joked that his wife, someone he felt was a better judge of character, supported his decision to endorse Lamont.

Harris believes Lamont brings a fresh perspective as a business leader who will not hesitate to challenge the party establishment.

Harris, a former West Hartford mayor and state senator, also served as executive director for the Connecticut Democratic Party and as Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s Consumer Protection Commissioner between 2014 and 2017.

Harris left the Department of Consumer Protection last April and resumed practicing law at Feiner and Wolfson.

When Harris got into the race last April the field of Democratic candidates was completely different. At that time state Comptroller Kevin Lembo, former federal prosecutor Chris Mattei, Middletown Mayor Dan Drew, and Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim were in the race. Of that early group, all but Ganim have also dropped their bids for the governor’s office.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin was also exploring a run for four months.

Susan Bysiewicz, the former secretary of the state, has since gotten into the race. Sean Connolly, the former Veterans Affairs Commissioner, is also running but is far behind in fundraising.

Guy Smith of Greenwich, who said he would skip the convention, is also trying to gain access to the Democratic primary ballot through the petition process.

In response to Harris’s endorsement, the Republican Governors Association released a statement trying to link Lamont to Malloy. “But now as he touts Harris’ support, Lamont has made it clear to voters that he plans to campaign on Malloy’s policies in hopes of succeeding him,” the email read.

The email blast went further, claiming that Lamont’s victory would represent another term of Malloy’s policies. It also featured a 13-second clip from a campaign event last week where Lamont said Harris was “so closely tied to Malloy that it’s going to be a tough road for him.”