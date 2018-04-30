Ganim Will Collect Signatures For Ballot Access
HARTFORD, CT — Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim isn’t leaving anything to chance when it comes to winning ballot access for his Democratic bid for governor.
The ex-convict mayor said in a press release that he would petition his way onto the ballot by collecting the signatures of more than 15,500 registered Democrats in Connecticut.
Ganim will also pursue winning 15 percent of the 1,999 delegates and superdelegates to the May 18 Democratic convention.
Ganim seems to be worried that party insiders are beginning to coalesce around one or two candidates.
Jonathan Harris and Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin recently dropped out of the race.
Harris endorsed Ned Lamont last week as he announced the end to his campaign. Lamont, who lost the Democratic primary for governor to Gov. Dannel P. Malloy in 2010, is trying again this year.
Former Secretary of the State Susan Bysiewicz and Sean Connolly, are also vying for the nomination at the convention. Guy Smith called the convention system rigged and also is attempting to petition his way onto the ballot.
“We are confident of obtaining 15 percent of the delegates at the state convention,” Ganim said. “But as [is] widely reported, certain Democratic party insiders are trying to select the party’s gubernatorial candidate, rather than leaving it up to Democratic voters. By obtaining the petition signatures we are building a statewide grassroots organization for the primary that will be inclusive and diverse. By collecting petition signatures, we will insure our place on the primary ballot if certain party insiders manipulate the convention rules.”
Ganim can collect signatures between May 1 and June 12.
Ganim, who is not allowed to use the public financing system, had about $335,000 in cash on hand at the end of March. That’s a healthy amount to mount a petition drive.
