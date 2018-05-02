Aresimowicz: No Vote On Tolls
Posted to: Transportation
HARTFORD, CT — After promising a vote for weeks and staking his political career on electronic highway tolls, House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz said Wednesday that they won’t be holding a vote.
Aresimowicz had wanted to get a vote on electronic tolls done Wednesday, but he doesn’t have the votes to send it to the Senate where it likely would have been defeated.
In a Wednesday morning press conference, Aresimowicz blamed the lack of information about the necessity of tolls and a constant narrative that suggests “Connecticut sucks at all costs.”
He said he’s done what he could to get his members comfortable with the idea of electronic tolls.
The legislation would have asked the Department of Transportation Commissioner to study the issue and come up with a plan for how many tolls would be installed and how much it would cost commuters.The bill would then require the next legislature to adopt the plan.
“Our goal was to have an honest conversation with the taxpayers of the state,” Aresimowicz said.
But he said that’s hard to do when there are people “who want to paint the picture that Connecticut sucks at all costs and any new thing is going to force people out of the state.”
He said they’ve gotten to a point where they can no longer have an intelligent argument about the insolvency of the Special Transportation Fund or the decline in the amount of gas taxes due to an increasing number of electric vehicles on the roads.
Aresimowicz said he understands that they work in politics, but for a moment he was hoping the legislature could be “states people” who would do what’s right, regardless of the political consequences.
“I’m willing to put my election on the line over tolls because I genuinely believe it’s the right thing,” Aresimowicz said.
However, he can no longer promise he will put it up on the board for a full vote.
If he did call it for a vote and put his members on the record, then he puts those members at risk of not being re-elected.
Democrats hold a slim 79-71 majority in the House.
“The speaker realizes there is no support for tolls no matter what plan comes out,” Senate Republican President Len Fasano, R-North Haven, said Wednesday.
Republicans have said they could reprioritize the $2 billion in general obligations bond and improve the state’s infrastructure without tolls. Democrats have argued that it would crowd out too many other worthy capital projects.
Leigh Appleby, a spokesman for Malloy, said the legislature still needs to secure funding for the Special Transportation Fund.
“Connecticut’s transportation infrastructure is crumbling and in desperate need of investment just to keep it in a state of good repair—both in the short-run and over the long-run. There is no question that electronic tolling would pave the way for a long-term solution. But no matter what happens in the toll debate this session, we still have the obligation to act quickly to ensure the STF’s immediate solvency, and one way we can do that right now is by moving funds from the sales tax on new cars into the STF earlier than currently scheduled,” Appleby said.
At least four bills included language related to tolls this year:
• HB 5046: An Act Concerning The Sustainability Of Transportation Projects
• HB 5393: An Act Establishing The Connecticut Transportation Finance Authority To Maintain Major State Highways
• HB 5391: An Act Concerning The Preparation Of A Tolling Proposal And Support For Transportation Infrastructure
• SB 389: An Act Establishing The Connecticut Transportation Authority
Aresimowicz says he won't call tolls for a vote
Aresimowicz says he won't call tolls for a vote READ: http://www.ctnewsjunkie.com/archives/entry/20180502_aresimowicz_no_vote_on_tolls/ Pre-house session for May 2. Aresimowicz and D’Agostino and Ritter. CTNewsJunkie.comPosted by CTNewsJunkie.com on Wednesday, May 2, 2018
Republicans followed with their own press conference to discuss their budget proposal later in the afternoon:
Republicans discuss budget proposal with reporters
Republican budget proposalPosted by CTNewsJunkie.com on Wednesday, May 2, 2018
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments