House Votes To Limit Gubernatorial Rescission Authority
Posted to: Education, State Budget
HARTFORD, CT — The House passed legislation Wednesday to reduce the governor’s rescission authority when it comes to education aid.
The House voted 117-32 to pass a bill that would prohibit the governor from making rescissions or reductions to education cost sharing grants for local school districts.
All the Republicans voted in favor of the bill, while 32 Democrats voted against it.
The legislation would prohibit the governor from doing what he did this year in holding back $91 million in municipal aid. About $58 million of that was education funding.
Both Democratic and Republican legislative leaders have said it wasn’t their intention to hold back that money, even if the governor had the power to do it.
“This bill protects school districts from the devastating, unacceptable education cuts that the Malloy administration made in the middle of the last fiscal year,” Rep. Andrew Fleischmann, D-West Hartford, said. “Those cuts did not reflect the approach or values embodied in the ECS formula, and I’m proud of the overwhelming, bipartisan support this bill received.
The bill now heads to the Senate.
“Assuming this bill becomes law, no district will be hit with a surprise cut in education funding by the governor’s budget office in the middle of a school year,” Fleischmann said.
It’s unclear how they are going to convince Malloy to sign it if it passes the Senate.
Currently, the governor has the power to reduce spending up to 5 percent of any individual appropriation within an agency or 3 percent of the total appropriation to a fund. However, he must seek the legislature’s approval for reductions that exceed those limits. The governor is also restricted from from unilaterally cutting municipal aid, watchdog agency funding, or legislative and judicial branch line items.
Malloy isn’t seeking re-election.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments