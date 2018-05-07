Calendar Helps Kill Controversial Judicial Nomination
by Jack Kramer | May 7, 2018 1:21pm
HARTFORD, CT— Only one judge didn’t win reappointment this legislative session — Judge Jane B. Emons of Woodbridge. Her term ended Saturday, May 5. The House never raised her renomination for confirmation.
Despite winning easy confirmation in the Judiciary Committee by a 30-3 vote, Emons’ reappointment never came up for a vote in the House or Senate.
She faced heavy opposition from some members of the Black and Latino Caucus who said Emons’ pattern of conduct includes bullying, suppression of evidence, ignoring the rules of procedure, off the record hearings, and decisions rendered with little or no basis in factual or legal reality, among others.
As with many family court judges who seek re-confirmation, Rep. Minnie Gonzalez, D-Hartford, strongly objected to Emons, a Superior Court judge for eight years.
Gonzalez said that 29 complaints had been filed against Emons with the Judicial Review Council, but all the cases had been dismissed.
“This is the highest number of complaints given my 18 years in the Judiciary Committee and is the highest number of complaints I have ever seen or heard in my entire 22 years here at the House,” Gonzalez added. “It is a poor choice to let Judge Emons be reappointed.”
During a Judiciary Committee public hearing in February, Emons explained to Sen. Ed Gomes, D-Bridgeport, that all the complaints were dismissed because there was no evidence of unethical conduct.
Paul Greenan, an attorney at the Greenan Law Firm LLC, criticized Emons for her legal underpinnings and her understanding of family law.
“Many of my colleagues are afraid to speak publicly,” Greenan said. “They fear, I suppose, retribution if Judge Jane Emons is reappointed and they must bring their clients before her again.”
Emons was first nominated by former Republican Gov. M. Jodi Rell in 2010. Malloy renominated Emons this year.
A billboard on I-91 asked motorists to call their lawmakers and tell them to vote against Emons.
Dozens of families who felt they were wronged by her decisions came to the state Capitol on a frequent basis wearing shirts or holding signs that said, “Stop Judge Emons.”
