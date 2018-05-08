Senate Sends Bump Stock Ban To Malloy
Posted to: Law Enforcement, Public Safety
HARTFORD, CT — The Senate gave final passage Tuesday to a bill that bans bump stocks, which are devices that modify semi-automatic rifles to increase their rate of fire closer to automatic.
The bill, which passed 26-10, now heads to Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s desk.
Sen. Paul Doyle, D-Wetherfield, said the goal of the legislation is to eliminate the devices on the open market.
“I’m not going to represent that these would eliminate shootings,” Doyle said. However, he said it could reduce the carnage.
Those who have these devices can destroy them when the ban is signed into law, or move them out of Connecticut, or bring them to the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection.
“I don’t think, I’ve ever in my life even seen a bump stock,” Sen. John Kissel, R-Enfield, said.
He asked if it was a firearm and Doyle said it was not.
The Senators explained it as a covering that fits over the stock of a semiautomatic weapon and it comes with a trigger crank that bounces back on the trigger to get a greater rate of discharge.
Kissel asked Doyle if he knows how many of the devices are owned by Connecticut residents.
“I do not know that answer,” Doyle said.
“Have any of these devices ever been used in a crime?” Kissel asked.
“I do not know,” Doyle said.
Kissel asked if residents would be compensated by the state for surrendering their bump stocks.
Doyle said they would not.
“There are certain situations where the public interests can trump a property right,” Doyle said.
Kissel introduced an amendment that would grandfather bump stocks, but it failed 21-15.
Sen. Craig Miner, R-Litchfield, said he doesn’t think the bill was meant to be a trap for gun owners who take care of their weapons.
He said he didn’t believe the bill would impact a skeet shooter who has a reverse trigger or someone who wanted to modify their trigger to better fit their hand.
But make no mistake about it, Miner said, when the Senate gets done passing this there will be “a whole group of people who go out tomorrow morning and buy more guns.”
Five years ago when they strengthened Connecticut’s gun laws following the mass murder at Sandy Hook Elementary, Miner’s concern was the amount of time young people spend watching video games.
“When you play shoot the garbage man four hours a day in the basement of your house, don’t be surprised if it no longer has a feeling,” Miner said.
The bump stock ban entered the conversation in Connecticut and other states after the mass shooting in Las Vegas last October that left 58 people dead and hundreds injured.
Twelve of the rifles that the gunman had with him in the 32nd-floor hotel room in Las Vegas were modified with bump stocks.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, more than 20 states are looking to ban the devices.
Massachusetts enacted its ban about a month after the Las Vegas shooting in October 2017. New Jersey’s bill became law in January 2018.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments