Hatfield Wins GOP Endorsement, Shaban Likely To Primary
Posted to: Election 2018
MASHANTUCKET — Susan Hatfield of Pomfret won the Republican Party’s endorsement for Attorney General Friday.
It’s been 64 years since the last Republican won the attorney general’s office for the state of Connecticut, Hatfield reminded the crowd of delegates.
“Connecticut voters will see quickly that I’m not the typical candidate,” Hatfield said. “And that’s a good thing.”
She said she knows how to win. She’s a member of Pomfret’s zoning board and has worked as a state prosecutor and as a nurse, serving in mental health units at Yale-New Haven Hospital.
Hatfield, who has never run for statewide office, received about 795 votes to former state Rep. John Shaban’s 272 votes.
Shaban said that he’s inclined to primary because the Republican Party’s delegate count is higher in the eastern part of the state, while voter registration favors the western part of the state.
He said he would make a decision in a couple of days.
The Republican Party also endorsed Susan Chapman, the former New Fairfield First Selectwoman, for Secretary of the State. Chapman was uncontested so they cast a single ballot.
The party is expected to nominate state comptroller, treasurer, governor and lieutenant governor candidates tomorrow.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments