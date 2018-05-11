Hatfield Wins GOP Endorsement, Shaban Likely To Primary

by Christine Stuart | May 11, 2018 9:09pm Google ( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share

Posted to: Election 2018

MASHANTUCKET — Susan Hatfield of Pomfret won the Republican Party’s endorsement for Attorney General Friday.

It’s been 64 years since the last Republican won the attorney general’s office for the state of Connecticut, Hatfield reminded the crowd of delegates.

“Connecticut voters will see quickly that I’m not the typical candidate,” Hatfield said. “And that’s a good thing.”

She said she knows how to win. She’s a member of Pomfret’s zoning board and has worked as a state prosecutor and as a nurse, serving in mental health units at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Hatfield, who has never run for statewide office, received about 795 votes to former state Rep. John Shaban’s 272 votes.

Shaban said that he’s inclined to primary because the Republican Party’s delegate count is higher in the eastern part of the state, while voter registration favors the western part of the state.

He said he would make a decision in a couple of days.

The Republican Party also endorsed Susan Chapman, the former New Fairfield First Selectwoman, for Secretary of the State. Chapman was uncontested so they cast a single ballot.

The party is expected to nominate state comptroller, treasurer, governor and lieutenant governor candidates tomorrow.