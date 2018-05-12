Markley Wins Endorsement, But Will Face Primary
Posted to: Election 2016
MASHANTUCKET — Sen. Joe Markley, who has been running for lieutenant governor for about a year, clinched the Republican Party’s endorsement Saturday to close out the GOP’s two-day convention.
Markley of Southington will likely face a primary from New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart and Darien First Selectwoman Jayme Stevenson. Steven Everett of Manchester didn’t receive enough support to primary.
“We have an obligation to save the state of Connecticut,” Markley said in his acceptance speech. “Our principles are the answers to our problems and we have to win together in November.”
Markley said he’s waiting for the Republican Party to pick a gubernatorial candidate and he’s happy to work with whoever the voters elect. He pointed out it might even be one of the candidates vying to petition their way onto the ballot.
Lieutenant governor candidates run separately from the candidates for governor. They can team up, but Republican primary voters can vote for one lieutenant governor candidate and a gubernatorial candidate even though they are not necessarily a team.
It’s only after the August primary that the governor and lieutenant governor become a ticket.
There’s little doubt there will be a primary.
“Two white men on a ticket is not the message the Republican Party should be sending,” Stewart said. “...I have generational balance, I have gender balance, I have geographical balance.”
Stewart dropped out of the governor’s race two hours before the convention began this Friday.
She received slightly more support than Stevenson who announced her candidacy a few months ago.
The Connecticut Democratic Party was quick to point out that Markley is one of the most conservative members of the state Senate.
“Joe Markley easily secured the Republican nomination with his radical right-wing rhetoric further proves that the Connecticut Republican party is the Party of Trump,” Democratic Party Chair Nick Balletto said.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments