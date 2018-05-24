DeLauro Again Raises Safety Concerns over Chinese Chicken
Posted to: Agriculture, Business, Congress, DC News Junkie, Public Health, White House
U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro this week urged Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to walk away from plans to allow poultry raised in China to be imported to the United States.
“The safety of our nation’s food supply should not be compromised by politicized, quid-pro-quo trade negotiations,” DeLauro said in a letter to Perdue. “Allowing China to export Chinese-raised poultry poses serious risks to public health and consumer safety.”
DeLauro sent the letter after becoming alarmed by reports that suggest the Trump Administration is moving forward with its plan to allow poultry imports from China even as a former top official of that nation’s Food and Drug Administration has described the Chinese food system as having “deep-seated problems,” she said.
As a further example, she cited an article from the July 2014 issue of Polish Journal of Environmental Studies that reported cadmium and other heavy metals have been shown to accumulate in Chinese chicken tissue, likely from animal feed and soil contamination as a result of China’s coal mining industry.
DeLauro said she was “appalled” that officials from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service were not included in recent meetings between Under Secretary Ted McKinney and deputy director Zhang Jiwen to discuss agricultural trade issues including poultry products.
“These current discussions, with respect to poultry products, should cease until a more transparent process can take its place moving forward. That process should include all relevant stakeholders, including food safety experts and consumer advocates,” she wrote.
DeLauro has raised similar concerns about importing Chinese poultry and other food items for over a decade.
In 2007, she urged the U.S. trade representative to keep a watchful eye on the safety of Chinese food imports.
“There is significant evidence that China is failing to meet international food safety standards, from deceptive labeling and intentional contamination of products to unsanitary conditions,” DeLauro said at the time. “The Chinese need to be aware that their regulations need to be strengthened because trade should not trump public health.”
DeLauro served as chairwoman of the Appropriations Agriculture Subcommittee in 2007 and remains a senior Democrat on the panel today.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments