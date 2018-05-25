Malloy Issues Warning In Signing Health Insurance Bills
by Christine Stuart | May 25, 2018 3:29pm Google () Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share
HARTFORD, CT — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy signed two pieces of legislation Friday that he said were well intentioned, but will come with a cost to the state.
One of the bills will mandate coverage of the 10 essential health benefits, if Congress decides to repeal the Affordable Care Act. The other mandates insurance coverage of prosthetic devices.
“While these two pieces of legislation will help ensure some citizens of Connecticut have access to important medical care, protection of these services is meaningless if our citizens cannot afford insurance coverage in the first place,” Malloy wrote in a letter accompanying the legislation.
Malloy acknowledged that the Affordable Care Act is under attack by the Trump administration and Republicans in Congress, but “policy makers must focus on maintaining access to needed care while protecting consumers from these rising costs.”
He said adding new benefits without the aid of a full actuarial cost analysis will lead to “increased burdens on our already strained consumers.”
“The mandates in these two bills along will require the state to pay at least $2 million each year,” Malloy said.
The budget he signed into law does not include money for that purpose so he’s asked his budget office to identify ways to offset the cost, which was an estimate his office received from the insurance industry.
The fiscal note for the bill requiring coverage of prosthetic devices said it would cost the state up to $600,000 in 2019 and $1.2 million in 2020. The amendment that would have eliminated the fiscal note never got called.
There should be no impact to the bill mandating coverage of the 10 essential health benefits, according to lawmakers.
Rep. Sean Scanlon, D-Guilford, who championed the 10 essential health benefits said during the debate that it won’t impact insurance rates because these benefits are already covered by insurance plans.
The legislation would apply to fully-insured plans. It would not impact self-insured plans like the one the state and large employers use. Several lawmakers talked about how guilty they feel about paying so little for such good health benefits.
The essential health benefits protected under the bill include ambulatory patient services; emergency services; hospitalization; maternity and newborn health care; mental health and substance use disorder services, including behavioral health treatment; prescription drugs; rehabilitative and habilitative services and devices; laboratory services; preventive and wellness services and chronic disease management; and pediatric services, including oral and vision care.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments