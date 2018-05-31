U.S. Interior Department Set To Green Light Tribal Amendment
HARTFORD, CT — It’s taken more than a year, a lawsuit, and an investigation, but the U.S. Department of Interior is expected to green light changes to the tribal gaming compact that will allow an East Windsor casino to move forward.
The notice for changes to the Mohegan Tribal Nation’s compact with Connecticut is expected to be published Friday in the Federal Register.
“The Secretary took no action on the Amendment to the compact between the Mohegan Tribe of Indians of Connecticut and the State of Connecticut within 45 days of its submission. Therefore, the Amendment is considered to have been approved, but only to the extent the Amendment is consistent with IGRA,” the draft language reads.
IGRA is the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act.
“We are pleased that the department is taking this step and we expect similar action on the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal amendments in the very near future,” Andrew Doba, a spokesman for MMCT the joint tribal venture, said. “Our goal has never changed. We want to do right by Connecticut and to preserve the strong relationship between our tribal nations and the state. Today’s decision is the latest step in our overall goal to preserve thousands of good paying jobs and millions in state tax revenue.”
The two tribes submitted the amendments to their agreements with the state to the Interior Department last July. In November, the state of Connecticut and the two tribes sued the Interior Department to force them to issue a ruling.
That lawsuit contended that because the federal agency did not act on the amendments within 45 days of their submission, as required under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, the amendments are deemed approved by the operation of law and the court should require the department to publish notice of their approval in the Federal Register — a final step in the process.
The amendment the tribes submitted in July allows the two tribes to share slot revenue with the state of Connecticut under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act.
IGRA requires the secretary to publish a notice of the approval — whether it is an affirmative approval or a deemed approval — in the Federal Register within 90 days of the date the amendments were received by the federal agency.
As recently as this April, the Interior’s inspector general began investigating the department’s handling of the tribes’ casino application after Connecticut lawmakers asked the internal watchdog to look into the matter, according to Politico.
U.S. Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal were concerned that the agency’s inaction on the amendments followed lobbying campaign from MGM Resorts International, which is set to open a casino in Springfield, Mass. this summer.
The East Windsor casino is being built by the two federally recognized tribes in an effort to compete with MGM’s Springfield casino, a few miles from the Connecticut border.
MGM was unsuccessful in getting Connecticut to open its bidding process for a fourth casino in Bridgeport. The legislation passed the House by five votes, but stalled on the Senate calendar.
Earlier this week when MGM announced it had purchased the Empire City Casino in Yonkers, New York, it said in a statement it was still interested in a Bridgeport casino.
