Larson Pushing Natural Gas as Transportation Fuel

by Peter Urban | Jun 1, 2018 4:00am Google ( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share

Posted to: International Trade, Congress, 1st CD, DC News Junkie, The Economy, Energy Sector, Energy, Environment

Congressman John Larson recently teamed up with Oklahoma Republican Markwayne Mullin to propose legislation aimed at encouraging the use of natural gas to fuel cars, trucks, buses, and planes.

The two lawmakers have introduced H.R. 5959, the Natural Gas Parity Act, that they say will level the playing field when it comes to federal subsidies for alternative fuel sources to gasoline that have thus far not included natural gas.

“The United States has an abundance of energy resources and this bill will reduce our dependence on foreign imports by spurring the adoption of cleaner, domestic vehicles that run on natural gas. This will reduce pollution, spur investment in alternative fuel sources, and bolster our national security by enhancing energy independence,” Larson said.

Mullin explained that under current laws and regulations alternative fuel sources enjoy federal subsidies that cut down on production costs while clean, natural gas shoulders a greater financial burden.

“The federal government should not be picking winners and losers in the energy industry, but instead should allow consumers and accessibility to drive demand,” said Mullin, who owns a plumbing business and is a former mixed-martial arts fighter.

There are currently more than 175,000 natural gas vehicles in the United States.

Since 2009, natural gas production in the U.S. has exceeded Russia’s natural gas production, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

THIS WEEK IN WASHINGTON:

• Survey Disputes Puerto Rico’s Official Death Toll for Hurricane Maria

• HUD Secretary to Visit ‘Crumbling Foundation’ Home

• Trump Ponders Pardon for Ex-Westport Resident Martha Stewart