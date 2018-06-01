Obsitnik Misses On First Try

by Staff Report | Jun 1, 2018 2:00pm ( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share

Posted to: Election 2018

HARTFORD, CT — Westport businessman Steve Obsitnik was poised Thursday to be the first gubernatorial candidate to receive a $1.3 million state grant for his campaign, but he fell short of the requirements.

His application for approval will be taken up again next week by the State Elections Enforcement Commission.

“This past Thursday, May 31, the State Elections Commission continued our case to their next meeting for technical reasons,” Ben Proto of the Obsitnik campaign said. “They have requested additional information for some of our contributors, much of which has been clarified. In the meantime, we are continuing to raise additional campaign funding and are doing well. We are confident that we will have made any requested adjustments to reach our full public funding potential.”

The next meeting of the SEEC will be held Wednesday, June 6. Obsitnik’s competitors, Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton and former Trumbull First Selectman Tim Herbst, are also expected be on the agenda.

Obsitnik came in third at the Republican Party’s convention, but received enough support to automatically qualify for the Aug. 14 primary ballot.