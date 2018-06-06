Malloy Vetoes Small Manufacturing Tax Credit Bill
Posted to: Business, The Economy, Manufacturing Sector, Taxes, State Capitol
HARTFORD, CT — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy vetoed a bill Wednesday that would allow owners or shareholders of pass-through entities like S corporations, partnerships or limited liability companies to use the manufacturing apprenticeship tax credit against their personal income tax liability.
The bill would cost Connecticut $650,000 in revenue per year.
Malloy said the legislature failed to account for the revenue loss as part of the budget they passed and he signed into law.
“While I have steadfastly supported and initiated efforts to encourage more hiring in the technology and manufacturing sectors, such efforts should not be used to shield individual investors from paying their fair share for state services, especially when the cost is not offset by spending cuts or other revenue,” Malloy said.
The bill passed unanimously through both chambers, which means there was enough support to override a veto. However, lawmakers have had little appetite to return to the state Capitol in an election year.
As of Wednesday, Malloy has signed 114 bills this session, vetoed two and allowed one to become law without his signature.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments