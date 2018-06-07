Speaker Wants To Override Malloy’s Vetoes

by Christine Stuart | Jun 7, 2018 1:21pm Google ( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share

HARTFORD, CT — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy isn’t done signing legislation, but House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz says he wants to override the governor’s two vetoes.

Malloy has vetoed two bills, one that would extend the manufacturing apprentice tax credit to small businesses, and another that would limit the executive branch’s authority to cut education funding.

“We need to continue to up our investment in job creation and economic growth, and advance manufacturing is a fast growing area that is looking to hire every day, but there is a shortage of skilled workers ready to go,” Aresimowicz said of the bill Malloy vetoed Wednesday. “This incentivizing credit for employers will work in concert with the enhancements we are making at our Vo-tech schools and community colleges.”

The bill passed unanimously through both chambers.

As far as the education funding bill is concerned, “We saw the local turmoil created by the governor when he ordered reductions to education aid and blindsided towns mid-year,” Aresimowicz said. “Some say an override may not be necessary, but I think it is important that the legislature remove any doubt of this reoccurring.”

Aresimowicz said he will reach out to other caucus leaders to be sure the necessary two-thirds veto override threshold will be met on each of the bills.