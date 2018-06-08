Courtney Helps Pull Plug on Air Force One Fridges
A $24 million contract for new refrigeration units aboard Air Force One were canceled after Congressman Joe Courtney raised questions about the no-bid award.
“The Air Force is making the right decision [to] cancel the previously announced sole-source contract and hit restart on this process,” Courtney said in a statement. “Even with the understanding that the Air Force One mission brings with it unique requirements and challenges, a $24 million sole-source contract just didn’t pass the smell test.”
Boeing had been awarded a $23.6 million contract in December to replace two of the five “cold chiller units” aboard Air Force One, a Boeing aircraft. Courtney, who is the ranking Democrat on the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces, asked Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson about the expense.
She told him, in a letter, that they could get by without the new refrigerators until a new version of the presidential aircraft comes along. But, she added, if the new aircraft is delayed they may have to revisit the refrigeration issue to ensure food is stored safely.
