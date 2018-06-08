DeLauro: Trump Policy is ‘Child Abuse’

by Peter Urban | Jun 8, 2018 4:00am Google ( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share

Posted to: US Foreign Policy, Child Welfare, Civil Liberties, Congress, Courts, DC News Junkie, Equality, Ethics, Immigration, Public Health, Poverty, Public Safety, White House

Representative Rosa DeLauro this week slammed President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions over a “zero-tolerance” policy that is separating children from parents who cross the border unlawfully calling it “child abuse” and “immoral at its core.”

DeLauro introduced a resolution in the House to condemn the policy and posted a video on Facebook voicing her opposition to the policy.

“What the Trump Administration is doing is immoral at its core. It is child abuse — pure and simple — there is no way around it,” she said. “Kids as young as 18 months are being held in custody away from their parents, with many showing signs of separation trauma that can cause irreparable harm. It is unimaginably heartbreaking.”

DeLauro complained that Trump has blamed the problem on Democrats, who he says passed the law that requires the separation. She said that children weren’t separated from their parents during the Obama administration, and that it began under a policy that Sessions released in April.

“This was not occurring under the previous administration, and President Trump could stop this tomorrow if he wanted to. But he has done nothing. No, instead, he wants to politicize this issue and blame others for his own cruel policy. Congress needs to step up and condemn these appalling actions and today I am introducing a resolution to do just that,” she said.

Democrats have begun to highlight the border issue recently. Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal joined 38 of their colleagues on a letter demanding that the Trump administration end the separation policy.

Zero-Tolerance Children are being separated from their parents at the border because of Donald J. Trump's zero-tolerance policy. This is child abuse, and it is immoral at its core. That is why I have introduced a new resolution to stand up for these children and condemn the Trump administration’s actions. Posted by Rosa DeLauro on Thursday, June 7, 2018

“We are writing to ask that you reverse course on your inhumane decision to separate children from their parents at the border,” they wrote.

Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon traveled last weekend to Texas in an attempt to visit an immigration processing center and draw attention to the policy of separating undocumented children from parents that he said is “morally bankrupt.”

“I wanted to go find out: is this true? What does this look like on the ground? Why does the administration justify doing harm to children in this fashion?” he told KATU Wednesday.

Administration officials say existing laws leave them no other choice when parents arrive at the border with their children but to separate them into different facilities, and they have suggested the policy serves as a deterrent to make traveling to the U.S. without documentation less attractive for families, according to the television station’s report.

Sessions also defended the policy in a radio interview this week telling host Hugh Hewitt: “If people don’t want to be separated from their children, they should not bring them with them.”

• Watch the interview

THIS WEEK IN WASHINGTON:

• Social Security Fix Divides Congress

• Blumenthal Encouraged That Trump Emoluments Lawsuit Will Proceed

• Courtney Helps Pull Plug on Air Force One Fridges

• Keeping Score