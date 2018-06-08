Where’s The Money?
Posted to: Campaign Finance, Election 2018
HARTFORD, CT — None of the three Republican candidates for governor have received their $1.35 million public financing grant and they’re blaming election regulators and the legislature for the hold up.
Tim Herbst, whose application was on the agenda Wednesday for approval and was continued, said he thinks the General Assembly didn’t provide the State Elections Enforcement Commission with the manpower they needed to do their job and process what they knew was going to be a high volume of applications.
Herbst said they were told their application for the money was continued because the staff at the SEEC had not completed the review. He said they should be given more resources or the landmark clean election program should be eliminated.
Herbst was not alone in his frustration.
Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton and Westport businessman Steve Obsitnik have also not received their money despite submitting what they feel is $250,000 in qualifying contributions.
Herbst said they were told they can continue to fundraise as the SEEC reviews their applications.
They’re hoping it will resolve any questionable contributions and make the approval process faster.
A staffer on the Obsitnik campaign said at one point they were told to stop fundraising, which the campaign did to their detriment. He said the SEEC was “nitpicking” the contribution forms to the point where a donor who printed their name without a middle initial and signed their name with a middle initial were called into question.
Meanwhile, the self-funded candidates, David Stemerman and Bob Stefanowski, are out their spending hundreds of millions of dollars on the airwaves to reach Republican primary voters.
The SEEC has approved 26 grants for state representative races, and six grants for state Senate races. No grants for statewide office have been approved yet.
Part of the reason so many grant applications are pouring in early is because the legislature changed the program to reduce the size of the grant based on the date it’s submitted. If a grant is submitted close to the date of a primary or an election then a candidate will receive a lesser amount.
The next meeting where the grants for the three publicly financed candidates can be approved is June 13. The primary is Aug. 14.
The SEEC declined comment for this story.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments