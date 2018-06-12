Time’s Up For Candidates To Submit Signatures
Posted to: Election 2018
HARTFORD, CT — (Updated 3:44 p.m.) The campaigns of all the petitioning gubernatorial candidates claim they submitted the requisite number of signatures to get on the Aug. 14 primary ballot, but only time will tell.
Today at 4 p.m. is the deadline for all petitioning candidates to submit their signatures to the Registrar of Voters in the city or town where the voter was registered.
Republican candidates, David Stemerman, and Bob Stefanowski, will have to submit more than 9.081 signatures of registered Republican voters to qualify.
Stemerman’s campaign believes it submitted 20,000 signatures, Stefanowski’s campaign said they submitted 15,568.
Shelton Mayor Mark Lauretti’s campaign announced that it would fall short of the signatures needed and would be bowing out of the contest.
“With more than 80,000 signatures expected to be submitted for verification by other candidates, the Lauretti campaign has decided it is best to not burden locals Registrars and the Secretary of the State with additional work that will not result in Mayor Lauretti getting on the August ballot,” Lauretti said in a statement.
On the Democratic side, Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim and Guy Smith will have to submit more than 15,458 signatures of registered Democrats to qualify.
Ganim’s campaign believes it submitted more than 32,000 signatures and Smith’s campaign declined to put a number on their collection efforts, but said they were confident they submitted enough.
The Registrar of Voters has seven days to check the signatures then mail them to the Secretary of the State’s office, which then has to certify the numbers.
Secretary of the State Denise Merrill said Tuesday that “it’s a much bigger job this year than it ever has been. There are definitely more petitioning candidates than we’ve ever seen.”
Merrill said her office is waiting to get buried in paperwork.
The Registrar of Voters from 169 towns must mail the originals to the Secretary of the State’s office where the information is then verified.
“We’re anticipating we could get upwards of 10,000 pieces of paper to check,” Merrill said Tuesday.
Merrill said she doesn’t believe they will be finished before the end of June.
