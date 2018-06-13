Connecticut Takes Steps In Supporting Maternal Mortality Review

by Christine Stuart | Jun 13, 2018 11:46am Google ( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share

HARTFORD, CT — The Centers for Disease Control found that 700 women in the United States die each year as a result of pregnancy or pregnancy-related complications. In Connecticut, there have been eight pregnancy-related deaths between 2011 and 2014.

That’s the most recent year that data exists.

On Tuesday, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy signed a bill into law that would establish a Maternal Mortality Review Program within the Department of Public Health to conduct a comprehensive, multidisciplinary review of maternal deaths.

Part of getting at the problem of maternal death and making recommendations about how to prevent it involves data collection and analysis.

Over the past few years, the state has eliminated the funding for the Maternal Mortality Review Committee, which has been housed in the Connecticut State Medical Society.

There had previously been money provided by the state to the committee to support the medical chart review of mothers who died in childbirth. However, that money went from $104,000 in 2015 to zero in this year’s budget.

The one doctor who is in charge of looking at the data recently received mortality data from the Department of Public Health for 2015 and 2016.

Dr. Andrea Desai, a clinical instructor and maternal fetal medicine fellow at the Yale School of Medicine & Yale-New Haven Hospital, said the data the committee analyzes helps to determine why women are dying during and after pregnancy.

“If we don’t understand the contributing factors and potential causes, there is no way to figure out and establish prevention strategies, which is the ultimate goal,” Desai said. “Maternal mortality has been highlighted on a national scale during the past year and is clearly a nationwide problem, but that does not necessarily mean that the reasons why women are dying are the same across the U.S. Having access to this data and being able to review these cases is critical. And it is how we will be able to start on a path to highlighting and targeting specific areas where we can make an impact locally.”

The eight pregnancy-related deaths between 2011 and 2014 were caused by a variety of conditions including suspected diabetes inspidus, postpartum cardiomyopathy, HELLP (Hemolysis, Elevated Liver Enzymes, Low Platelets) syndrome leading to multiple organ failure, intraventricular hemorrhage, cardiogenic shock, ruptured ectopic pregnancy, and thrombo-embolic disease.

The legislation Malloy signed Tuesday doesn’t include a boost in funding for the work of Dr. Desai and her colleagues at the Department of Public Health, it simply modifies provisions regarding membership and duties of the Maternal Mortality Review Committee. It also added a provision establishing a Maternal Mortality Review Program within the Department of Public Health.

The increase in the diversity of medical professionals on the committee will help improve the recommendations, according to state officials, even if it doesn’t come with any funding.

Two federal bills introduced last year would create a grant program to help states introduce or improve review committees, but the bills seem to have stalled.

Funding for these types of review committees varies by state. Some are volunteer efforts like Connecticut’s while others like the one recently passed in Oregon received $450,000 over five years for its program.

Desai said she travels the state reviewing medical charts of women who many have died from pregnancy-related causes. She has permission from the Department of Public Health to review those charts at the hospital where the death occurred and brings the information back to the committee.

The legislation expanding the number of committee members goes into effect on Oct. 1, but it doesn’t help resolve some of the committee’s struggle in getting more timely data to review.

In Connecticut, there’s currently a two or three year delay in the committee’s ability to link of the maternal death certificate with the birth certificate. Desai said one way to improve access to the mortality data would be to formalize an agreement between the hospitals and the committee that would allow the hospital to submit in-hospital deaths that may be pregnancy related to the committee for review “without fear of punishment, investigation or litigation.”

Those who opposed the bill originally, like the Connecticut Hospital Association, were concerned about the privacy of the data. However, those concerns were eliminated when the Senate amended the final version of the bill.