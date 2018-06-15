Commuter Rail Opens For Business
Posted to: Transportation, Rail
HARTFORD, CT — It took decades and wasn’t without a few unforeseen problems, but Connecticut officials were finally able to celebrate the opening of the CTrail Hartford Line for service Friday.
The $700 million train line will have 17 trains per day traveling up and down the tracks from New Haven to Hartford to Springfield, Mass.
The double-tracking is not complete in some areas, but Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner James Redeker said the work is being scheduled as “positive train control” is being delivered. He said the money for the completion of the rail line north of Hartford is in the five-year capital budget for the agency. Another unforeseen snag—most bathrooms on the trains will be closed until they can be retrofitted to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. They are currently not big enough to fit a wheelchair.
In the meantime, the Connecticut Department of Transportation, according to a press release, is installing temporary restrooms in five Hartford Line stations — Berlin, Meriden, Wallingford, Windsor and Windsor Locks.
Despite those problems, it’s the first passenger rail line to open for service in Connecticut since 1990 and people were excited to be able to ride the rails.
“I think it’s going to be a big hit,” Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, who rode the train from New Haven to Hartford Friday, said.
“We’ll grow the use over time,” he added. “I don’t think we’ll do it quite as fast as CTFastrak, but I think it’s going to come along pretty well.”
CTFastrak is the 9.5 mile bus line from New Britain to Hartford.
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said Hartford has always been on the train line and Amtrak service has been operating for years. He said the CTrail Hartford Line will open up the area between Hartford and New Haven to economic growth because it creates a seamless corridor where people can live and work.
“Public transportation, especially rail, is vital to economic development in the 21st century,” Bronin said.
Malloy said “We don’t have to talk about the Hartford market and the New Haven market being different job markets because they’re now the same because you don’t need a car to get back and forth.”
The state of Connecticut was the beneficiary of $205 million in federal funds to help building the project. Some of that was thanks to the state of Florida’s decision to give their share of funding back.
U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said Connecticut was the beneficiary of “bad leadership in Florida.”
Connecticut received about $40 million in federal funds as a result of Florida’s decision to turn the money away.
“There is a dividing line in this country today between people who see the future and have a vision and those who do not,” Blumenthal said.
Former Speaker of the House Chris Donovan, who attended the ceremony at Union Station in Hartford, said he had been involved in advocating for the money for this project as far back as 1992.
A new train station in Meriden, Donovan’s hometown, is one of the new stations along the way.
Donovan wasn’t the only former politician in attendance Friday.
Former U.S. Sen. Chris Dodd was in the audience too.
U.S. Rep. Richard Neal from Massachusetts said that the economy has been able to bounce back because of the federal economic stimulus program Congress supported back in 2009.
Neal said there’s often a “lifetime between a groundbreaking and a ribbon cutting.”
The first $700,000 for the environmental impact study for the CTrail Hartford Line was released back in 2007.
The funding for the project was released over two gubernatorial administrations.
Neal said there’s also politicians who want to go to a groundbreaking and a ribbon cutting and don’t want to vote for the expenditure.
Earlier this week the Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced it would accept requests for proposals for an 18 month study of east-west passenger rail service. In addition to studying the potential for passenger service from Springfield to Boston and points further west such as Pittsfield and Palmer.
“Connecticut will certainly benefit from that as well,” Neal added.
Rides on the new line will be free June 16 and June 17. After that a ticket from Hartford to New Haven is $8 and is also good on Amtrak trains.
For more information visit the Hartford Line website.
New Hartford rail pulls into the stationPosted by CTNewsJunkie.com on Friday, June 15, 2018
