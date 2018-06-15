Kudlow Released From Hospital

by Peter Urban | Jun 15, 2018 4:10am Google ( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share

President Donald Trump’s chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow was released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center this week after suffering a mild heart attack on Monday.

“Doctors say Larry’s recovery is going very well. The President and the Administration are happy Larry is back home and look forward to seeing him back to work soon,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a note.

Kudlow, a resident of Redding, serves as director of the National Economic Council and as an assistant to the president. In a text message to Politico, Kudlow said he would “of course” be back on the job in the coming days.

In March, Trump tapped Kudlow to succeed Gary Cohn as NEC director. The 70-year-old gave up his nightly CNBC show to take on the assignment in which he has played a key role in trade negotiations. In recent weeks, he has travelled to China and Canada for trade talks.

In 2016, Kudlow considered running for the Senate against Democrat Richard Blumenthal but ultimately opted against it.