The Slow Trickle of Public Financing
Posted to: Campaign Finance, Election 2018
HARTFORD, CT — There has been a lot of criticism lately of the State Elections Enforcement Commission for the pace at which it’s working to audit clean election candidates and give out the grants.
But there’s perception and there’s reality.
Statewide grants for Republican gubernatorial candidates Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton and former First Selectman Tim Herbst, were approved Wednesday. However, Steve Obsitnik, the third Republican candidate participating in the program, saw his application continued to the June 27 meeting.
SEEC Executive Director Michael Brandi said he’s unable to say exactly what’s wrong with Obsitnik’s application.
“There’s still some issues we’re reviewing with regard to his application,” Brandi said.
He said they’ve been in touch with Obsitnik’s campaign and have offered information on how he can fix any problems with the application.
Boughton and Herbst have had their approvals postponed twice before they were approved Wednesday. This was the fourth time Obsitnik’s application has been continued.
But aside from the increasing number of applications, Brandi said there’s nothing different about the process.
Brandi said in the first five meetings of 2014, the last gubernatorial election year, they had received 62 applications. This year it’s been 107.
“Not only that but this year we’re looking at statewide primaries whereas in 2014 there were only two primaries,” Brandi said.
Brandi said they have nine statewide applications and they were able to approve three of them Wednesday. Sen. Joe Markley, who is running for lieutenant governor, also had his grant approved Wednesday.
State Treasurer candidates Shawn Wooden and Dita Bhargava, and the three Democratic candidates for attorney general had their applications continued.
Sen. Paul Doyle, one of the three attorney general candidates, said he was disappointed but not surprised.
“A campaign’s a cash business, if you don’t have cash it’s challenging,” Doyle said.
Since there’s no debt collection laws governing campaigns, most vendors who provide services require upfront payment.
As far as the approval process is concerned, Brandi said it’s cumbersome, especially when the exploratory committee has to be reviewed and merged with the candidate committee.
“It takes a lot longer because we have to review two committees,” Brandi said.
In 2014, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy had his application approved by June 18. The application for Republican Tom Foley was approved on July 2 and the one for John McKinney was approved two weeks after that.
Brandi said four years ago they didn’t have the “onslaught” all at once of statewide candidates.
The Citizens Election Program was created in 2005 after the corruption scandal involving former Gov. John G. Rowland. It prohibits donations from state contractors and limits candidates to small donations between $5 and $100 for statewide office and $5 and $250 for General Assembly races.
The first statewide election where the program was available for legislative races was 2008. The first statewide contest was in 2010.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments