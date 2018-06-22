CT News Junkie

A Connecticut news site that understands the usual media offerings just…aren’t…enough.

House Approves Larson’s COMPASS Act

by | Jun 22, 2018 4:00am () Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share
Posted to: Congress, 1st CD, DC News Junkie, Health Care, Mental Health Care, Public Health, Public Safety

The House this week approved legislation aimed at avoiding over-prescribing of opioid painkillers to Medicare beneficiaries along with a handful of other bills seeking to address the broader opioid-abuse crisis in the United States.

Representative John Larson, a member of the Ways and Means Committee, worked with Republican Peter Roskam of Illinois to craft the legislation (H.R. 5716) to require Medicare to work with medical providers to examine how often they prescribe opioids in comparison to other doctors. It also calls on them to address ways to avoid over-prescribing these medications.

“The opioid crisis has ravaged communities in Connecticut and across America. What is often overlooked is that seniors are being prescribed opioids at extremely high rates,” Larson said. “The COMPASS Act is a commonsense solution to help medical providers evaluate their opioid prescribing practices and ensure that Medicare beneficiaries are getting their pain needs addressed in a safe and responsible way.”

THE WEEK IN WASHINGTON:

CT Lawmakers Head to Border After Immigration Bill Fails

Senate Approves Military Spending Blueprint

Senate Approves Murphy/Himes ‘Innovation Coin Act’

Esty Calls on VA to Address ‘Pervasive Culture of Sexual Harassment’

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Share this story with others.

Share | |

Post a comment

You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.

Comments

Social Networks We Use

Connecticut Network

Categories

RSS Feed

Subscribe to CT News Junkie’s feed

Our Partners

Sponsored Messages