Lawmakers Promote New Connecticut Made Logo
HARTFORD, CT — House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz was joined by local business owners Wednesday for a press conference promoting the new “Connecticut Made” logo.
“Let’s be proud of what we make,” Aresimowicz said.
The logo can be downloaded from the Department of Economic and Community Development website.
The development of the logo was done by an employee at the DECD “within available appropriations” and can be downloaded by any Connecticut business with a product or a service that’s made in Connecticut.
Rep. Caroline Simmons, D-Stamford, said there are 24 other states with similar legislation that allows businesses to download the logo through the “honor system.”
“Connecticut has a rich manufacturing base. We have a well educated workforce and we have employees who like to work hard,” Sabrina Beck, from Alteck Electronics in Torrington, said.
She said her company will put the logo on the boxes of electronic components they sell to other companies in Connecticut.
Other Connecticut companies like Two Roads Brewing in Stratford and Onyx Spirits Company in East Hartford are adding the logo to their packaging too.
Carroll Hughes from the Connecticut Package Store Association said hundreds of his stores are using the logo to promote a section of the store that features Connecticut made wines, spirits or beer.
