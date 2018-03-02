Trick-or-Treat?

by Bhumika Choudhary | Mar 2, 2018 5:16pm ( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share

Posted to: Town News, Local Politics

Hartford, CT – In the midst of a state budget crisis, a proposal to move Halloween to Saturday has been reintroduced, but single lawmaker is claiming credit for introducing the legislation.

The Government Administration and Elections Committee introduced, SB 253, which would require Halloween to be celebrated on the last Saturday in October instead of October 31.

The Government Administration and Elections will hold a public hearing on the bill at 11 a.m. Monday, March 5.



In 2011, then-Rep. Tim Larson, D-East Hartford, proposed an identical bill.

At the time, Larson, who is now a state senator, argued that moving trick-or-treating to Saturday would reduce the stress of parents to commute from work to home to get their kids ready. Children would also get the opportunity to fully enjoy Halloween since it would not be a school night.

A local radio station has been collecting signatures trying to win support for the proposal.

Where do you stand on the issue? Vote below.