Longtime Assistant Attorney General Enters Race for AG

HARTFORD, CT — Clare Kindall, an assistant attorney general for the past two decades, wants the opportunity to run the Attorney General’s office.

Kindall, a litigator who has helped sue pharmaceutical and telecom companies as a member of the Attorney General’s team, announced her intention to run for the Democratic nomination Monday.

Kindall is the fifth Democratic candidate to announce her interest in the job.

“Like many others, I’ve spent the past year thinking about the direction our nation has taken and what more I could do,” Kindall said. “I’ve served as an Assistant Attorney General and it is a job I love. I have the experience and dedication to lead the office.”

Kindall said her vision for the office includes standing up to federal immigration agents and protecting young people who participated in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, challenging the Federal Communications Commission vote to gut net neutrality, protecting healthcare, and defending workers’ rights. All areas which are seemingly under assault by the Trump administration.

“The Attorney General’s Office plays a vital role in protecting the rights of citizens,” Kindall said. “With my experience working on some of the biggest legal issues facing our state and in public service, I will be a strong advocate for people of Connecticut.”

Kindall, the only female in the race at the moment, made it over to the state Capitol on Monday to speak with reporters.

Attorney General George Jepsen’s November announcement that he wouldn’t seek a third term surprised many, including Kindall.

“When Attorney General Jepsen announced he wasn’t going to run I saw an opportunity to make a difference and continue in a job I love,” Kindall said.

She said she’s been a lawyer for 28 years and an assistant attorney general for two decades.

She said she defended the first project labor agreement for using in state contracting and more recently worked on saving Connecticut ratepayers over $100 million as the lead attorney on energy policy.

A native of Waterbury, Kindall served on the West Hartford Town Council and school board. She now lives in Bloomfield with her husband Mark and their son.



Kindall is entering the race at the same time some of her Democratic competition are announcing their fundraising totals.



Rep. William Tong’s campaign says he raised more than $100,000 in 27 days. It’s unclear if all of the money will qualify toward the $75,000 threshold. His paperwork hasn’t been officially filed yet with the State Elections Enforcement Commission. Chris Mattei, the former federal prosecutor who was initially exploring a run for governor, has raised the $75,000 he needs to qualify for funding if he gets the Democratic nomination.

Sen. Paul Doyle of Wethersfield and Rep. Michael D’Agostino of Hamden are also each exploring a run for attorney general. D’Agostino announced his decision to explore a run over the weekend and Doyle announced last month.