Access Health CT Prepares For Enrollment
by Cara Rosner | Sep 21, 2017 11:30am
() Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment
Posted to: Health Care, Insurance, Jobs, Labor
HARTFORD, CT — If the Affordable Care Act still exists in a few weeks, Access Health CT (AHCT) officials are making several changes intended to help consumers to find the right health insurance plan.
Open enrollment begins Nov. 1 for those seeking 2018 coverage, and has been extended by a week. It will now end Dec. 22 instead of the previously announced Dec. 15.
But even with the extra week, it will be the shortest open enrollment period since AHCT was created under the Affordable Care Act. Last fall, for instance, consumers had from Nov. 1 to Jan. 31 to enroll in 2017 plans, though they had to enroll by Dec. 15 if they wanted coverage to begin New Year’s Day.
To help people navigate the process, AHCT officials have said that more certified brokers will be available this year to help consumers navigate plan options options. But as of this week, it was unclear how many brokers will be available.
The number of brokers will depend on how many become certified, according to Kathleen Tallarita, manager of government affairs and communications at AHCT. The certification training for brokers is being “pushed out” this week and will run through Nov. 1, she said.
“We hope to have a large participation like we’ve had in previous years, and will share those numbers when available,” she said.
Also, 10 additional enrollment centers will be open this year, where consumers can get free, in-person help during the open enrollment period. Enrollment fairs also will take place in communities statewide, according to Andrea Ravitz, AHCT’s director of marketing and sales.
The exchange’s online and mobile sites have been upgraded as well, officials said, including new tools that will show simplified cost estimation and health care provider information.
Like last year, consumers shopping during this fall’s open enrollment will have Anthem and ConnectiCare Benefits Inc. plans from which to choose. Both had considered leaving AHCT, but this month committed to selling exchange plans.
“We are very pleased that both Anthem and ConnectiCare have decided to stay with us next year so that Connecticut residents can continue to have multiple health insurance plan options,” CEO Jim Wadleigh said in a statement.
Plan price tags continue to rise. For 2018 plans, state insurance regulators have approved premium rate hikes for Anthem and ConnectiCare averaging 31.7 and 27.7 percent, respectively.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments