Advocates Call For Tax Increases On The Wealthy, Corporations
() Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment
Posted to: State Budget, Taxes, State Capitol
HARTFORD, CT — None of the budget proposals increase revenues as much as a group of nonprofits, education providers, advocacy organizations, and labor unions would like.
The group is calling themselves the “All Hands on Deck” coalition and it would like to see the General Assembly raise revenue on wealthy individuals and corporations.
At a Legislative Office Building press conference Wednesday, they called on lawmakers to increase the income tax on the top income earners a half percent, reduce corporate tax expenditures by 10 percent, impose a penalty on large employers who don’t pay their employees $15 an hour, expand the sales tax base, legalize marijuana, tax sweetened beverages, and institute tolls.
The group acknowledged that resurrecting tolls wouldn’t generate revenue until at least 2024.
Ann Pratt, spokeswoman for the Connecticut Citizens Action Group, said they will continue to put out the message that there are people in the state who want these revenues to increase and “we are urging our representatives to hear us.”
She said these revenue solutions give them an opportunity to look at other alternatives.
However, at the moment it seems as if Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Democratic lawmakers are arguing over whether to force municipalities to increase property taxes with a shift in funding teacher retirement costs or a sales tax increase.
Senate President Martin Looney, D-New Haven, said that’s a fair assessment of where the parties stand at the moment.
“Right now, this is a sinking ship and we are here to create different opportunities,” Pratt said.
She said the options they put forward Wednesday are still not on the table and they need to be on the table.
She said the proposals being discussed will hurt families, undermine communities, and are an attack on working families.
Legislative leaders and Malloy have largely tried to avoid tax increases over the past few years after two historic tax increases in 2011 and 2015.
Looney said he would like to increase income taxes on Connecticut’s wealthiest citizens, but he knows there’s not enough support and it’s unclear how successful the 2015 tax increase has been.
The top 100 taxpayers returned $200 million less in revenue to Connecticut last year, according to the Office of Fiscal Analysis.
Why does that matter?
The top 1 percent pay about 30 percent of the income tax revenue in Connecticut.
Tim Foley of SEIU State Council said that means maybe the income tax increases were not properly structured.
He said the total number of millionaires and billionaires is going up. He rejected the notion that millionaires are fleeing the state based on those tax increases.
“It’s a great ghost story,” Foley said.
He said 35 other states saw a drop in their revenue collection this year. He said the problem isn’t unique to Connecticut.
“When you look at Connecticut compared to its peers our state spending is not exorbitant compared to other states and what we take as progressive taxation from high income earners is certainly not as high as some of our neighboring states,” Foley said. “What that says to me is there is some wiggle room.”
The coalition estimated raising the income tax a half percent on households making more than $500,000 would bring in about $217.5 million per year.
He said the point of releasing the options is to tell lawmakers they need a “balanced approach,” and there’s no reason to protect a specific part of the population.
Legislative leaders are expected to meet again Monday, Aug. 28 to discuss their budget proposals.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments