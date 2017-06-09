ANALYSIS | The Winners, Losers and Unfinished Business of the 2017 Session
by Jack Kramer and Christine Stuart | Jun 9, 2017 12:30pm
() Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment
Posted to: Analysis, State Budget, State Capitol
Clearly there were some big winners and some big losers in the General Assembly session that ended Wednesday. And some of the losers may actually turn out to be winners, if their legislation winds up being in the final budget.
Everyone likes a winner, so let’s start with them:
WINNERS
—Gamblers: Another casino is apparently headed to Connecticut; and so are more OTB betting parlors.
—Gov. Dannel P. Malloy: Won passage of a transportation funding lockbox, legislation to combat the opioid epidemic, and also bail reforms.
—Connecticut car dealers: Beat back another attempt from Tesla to sell cars directly to consumers to Connecticut.
—Uber & Lyft: The General Assembly passed legislation making Connecticut the 42nd state to regulate the ridesharing industry.
—Business community: Approving a transportation lockbox for improvements to Connecticut’s roads and bridges, which business officials say is key to improving commerce.
—Kevin Lembo: The Comptroller’s tax credit transparency legislation passed.
—Bears: A bill to allow bear hunting to control their population failed.
—Contact lens wearers: Legislation passed allows for online prescription renewals for Connecticut residents after an initial exam and first in-person renewal.
LOSERS
Pot Proponents: Those in favor of legalizing recreational cannabis thought this was their best chance based on the state’s financial needs. But, so far at least, the initiative has been snuffed out.
—Homeowners with crumbling foundations: Attempts to pass legislation have stalled, at least so far, to help out with people with defective foundations.
—Dominion, owner of the Millstone nuclear power station: The legislation that stalled would have allowed the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to survey the energy market and report back to the legislature with an appraisal. If the legislature approved the appraisal, the DEEP commissioner could then open the competitive bidding process to Millstone, the state’s only nuclear power generator. The bill may still come back in special session, according to House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz.
—National Popular Vote: Attempts to add Connecticut to the list of states electing the president by purely popular vote failed.
—Dreamers: Immigrant students weren’t able —again — to get support for student aid for all.
—Family Medical Leave: The bill never came up for a vote in the Senate, even though it was debated for hours.
—Land conveyance: Advocates for a constitutional amendment that would ensure public input before the General Assembly could sell, swap, or give away state lands couldn’t get a vote.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments