ANALYSIS | The Winners, Losers and Unfinished Business of the 2017 Session

by Jack Kramer and Christine Stuart | Jun 9, 2017 12:30pm

( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment

Posted to: Analysis, State Budget, State Capitol

Christine Stuart / ctnewsjunkie Speaker Joe Aresimowicz and Rep. Liz Linehan, D-Cheshire, chat with Majority Leader Matt Ritter in the House

Clearly there were some big winners and some big losers in the General Assembly session that ended Wednesday. And some of the losers may actually turn out to be winners, if their legislation winds up being in the final budget.



Everyone likes a winner, so let’s start with them:

WINNERS

—Gamblers: Another casino is apparently headed to Connecticut; and so are more OTB betting parlors.

—Gov. Dannel P. Malloy: Won passage of a transportation funding lockbox, legislation to combat the opioid epidemic, and also bail reforms.

Christine Stuart / ctnewsjunkie Majority Leader Matt Ritter, D-Hartford

—Connecticut car dealers: Beat back another attempt from Tesla to sell cars directly to consumers to Connecticut.

—Uber & Lyft: The General Assembly passed legislation making Connecticut the 42nd state to regulate the ridesharing industry.

—Business community: Approving a transportation lockbox for improvements to Connecticut’s roads and bridges, which business officials say is key to improving commerce.

—Kevin Lembo: The Comptroller’s tax credit transparency legislation passed.

—Bears: A bill to allow bear hunting to control their population failed.

—Contact lens wearers: Legislation passed allows for online prescription renewals for Connecticut residents after an initial exam and first in-person renewal.

LOSERS

Pot Proponents: Those in favor of legalizing recreational cannabis thought this was their best chance based on the state’s financial needs. But, so far at least, the initiative has been snuffed out.

Christine Stuart / ctnewsjunkie Aresimowicz makes a call from the podium

—Homeowners with crumbling foundations: Attempts to pass legislation have stalled, at least so far, to help out with people with defective foundations.

—Dominion, owner of the Millstone nuclear power station: The legislation that stalled would have allowed the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to survey the energy market and report back to the legislature with an appraisal. If the legislature approved the appraisal, the DEEP commissioner could then open the competitive bidding process to Millstone, the state’s only nuclear power generator. The bill may still come back in special session, according to House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz.



—National Popular Vote: Attempts to add Connecticut to the list of states electing the president by purely popular vote failed.



—Dreamers: Immigrant students weren’t able —again — to get support for student aid for all.





Christine Stuart / ctnewsjunkie Minority Leader Themis Klarides speaks to the chamber

—Family Medical Leave: The bill never came up for a vote in the Senate, even though it was debated for hours.



—Land conveyance: Advocates for a constitutional amendment that would ensure public input before the General Assembly could sell, swap, or give away state lands couldn’t get a vote.